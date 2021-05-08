Enjoying the Re-Imagined Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa

By Cindy Stack Keer (story) and Michael Keer (phtos)

When my husband and I learned about that the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa was completely transformed, we decided that a quick get-away to check it out would be good for us. We arranged to explore this Monterey Bay icon now offering: 560 redesigned guestrooms and suites, reimagined public spaces, the addition of Central Coast Provisions, the hotel’s new market; and Sea Root Restaurant and Hearth, and the signature restaurant. Surprisingly, this is the region’s largest conference hotel with more than 40,000 square feet of meeting space. We wanted to experience the array of outdoor amenities, including a hammock garden, outdoor lounge with fire pits, enhanced walking paths, and arrival experience.

Our suite

This was an amazing way to navigate the transition back from this extraordinary year filled with chaos and disruption. We delighted in the close proximity to the natural world off the beaten path, amidst trees and the surround acreage with a golf course We enjoyed what Kevin Ellis, general manager observed, that “Hyatt Regency Monterey pays homage to California’s natural beauty, golfing culture and Route 1 drive for the quintessential Monterey experience.”

We were greeted by the staff and after our orientation, it was clear that a wide range of recreational activities were available within the 22-arces of grounds that is one-half a mile from the beach. and bikes are available to rent. This region has so many cool qualities including: Cool ocean breezes, warm valleys, sandy, sun-splashed beaches, rugged trails, a large on-site golf course, along with a plentitude of restaurants that meet the needs for everyone, from those seeking plant-based or veggie cuisine, to seafood and meats.

How could you not get excited about these offerings?

It was quiet and peaceful as we drove up and noticed the lovely appearance along with the soothing sound from the fountains next to some nice large swings out front. There was a nice old yellow car out in front upon arrival (photo).On the other side was a row of bicycles for rent. Fortunately, I brought my own bicycle and was excited about trying the bicycle path for what turned out to be amazing adventure (photos)

As we walked through the reception area, the staff immediately offered to store our luggage, including my bike. We briefly sat by a nice fire pit and ate a snack overlooking acres of golf course and trees. I understand this resort is situated within more than 40,000 square feet of meeting space and 560 guestrooms, but it definitely felt smaller and more cozy and we were immediately drawn to explore the array of outdoor amenities, including a hammock garden, outdoor lounge with fire pits, enhanced walking paths, two separate pools with hot tubs and outdoor tennis and racquetball courts.

At first I wondered where the ocean was and learned quickly that it is a very easy bike ride to access an abundance of beautiful walking and biking trails.

Rental bikes

I rode all of the way from the hotel to Pacific Grove along a beautiful bike trail with seagulls and wildlife. The adventure riding by parks, other bicyclists and through Cannery Row was delightful. I even paused by the ocean and noticed seals and otters. It was not until the next morning when I decided to walk to the beach that I was able to sit on some close by driftwood, meditate and then see an entire group of Sea otters playing and swimming close by.

View from Bike Path

Upon my return I decided to get a nice hot cup of coffee even though everything on the menu sounded delightful.

The array of outdoor amenities including a hammock garden, outdoor lounge with fire pits, enhanced walking paths motivated me to walk around a bit more, and while walking I thought this was an amazing location to bring our family for a reunion.

The bedroom

On the premises I was able to find two separate pools with hot tubs close by, cabanas, towels, and felt like I was in Hawaii.

Also, nearby there were tennis and racquetball courts, ping pong tables and an amazing gym (the spa was closed) The gym was very well appointed with tools, free weight, weight machines, treadmills, stationary Ellipticals and bicycles. I also appreciated the mirror wall with Yoga matts and props available for guests to use.

Workout facilities

There is a 3,000-square-foot fitness facility, spa, tennis courts, pools, and whirlpools.

Fitness Center open 24 hours

Monterey Bay is a premier destination for those who love the outdoors. Biking, hiking, walking, boating, paddle-boarding, kayaking, hang gliding and animal watching are just a few of the activities that lure visitors.

Attractions

Cannery Row

This is home to the stunning Monterey Bay Aquarium (now open after a long pandemic closure), The Monterey Peninsula is defined by its beautiful bay teeming with sea life.

Otters frolic in plain view, and whales visit these waters year-round. Step on a charter boat between May and October and you might see blue whales, which can be more than 30 meters long.

The city of Monterey is also steeped in history, full of expertly restored adobe buildings from California’s Spanish and Mexican periods. Brought to life in works by novelist John Steinbeck, Cannery Row is a treasure trove of shops, bars and restaurants. And nothing beats a bowl of clam chowder on Fisherman’s Wharf.

Great outdoors

On a bike ride

Monterey Bay is a premier destination for those who love the outdoors. Biking, hiking, walking, boating, paddle-boarding, kayaking, hang gliding and animal watching are just a few of the activities that lure visitors.

Some prefer to just comb the dog-friendly beaches, or enjoy the smaller sea life in the rich tidepools. Others want to walk while chasing a little white ball. The golf courses here are legendary, including the world’s most famous public course — Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The golf course

Two days here were restorative and returning home, we were rested and ready to return to work. I am still thinking about that family reunion.