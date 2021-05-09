The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Returns preview- 3 Safe and Sound programs

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association (CSOA) has announced the first Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) concert performances for reduced capacity audiences at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan, Chicago, since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Three distinct programs, created with artistic guidance from Zell Music Director Riccardo Muti, will be presented May 27 through June 13 and feature music for brass and percussion, string ensembles and orchestra, led by conductors Michael Mulcahy, Erina Yashima and Edo de Waart, respectively. They will be presented on consecutive weekends with performances taking place Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 1:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

For the opening concert on May 27, the CSOA will welcome its first audiences back to Symphony Center after more than a year and host healthcare workers from Rush University System for Health, whose partnership during the pandemic has allowed CSO musicians to safely rehearse and perform a wide variety of digital programs created for CSOtv during the 2020/21 season.

Planned in accordance with current state and city COVID-19 guidelines for public events, the May and June concerts at Symphony Center (220 S. will be presented for in Orchestra Hall with safety measures in place to ensure a comfortable concert experience for all.

Due to current restrictions on audience capacities for performance venues, ticket availability is limited.

“SAFE AND SOUND” AT SYMPHONY CENTER: