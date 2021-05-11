Lyric Opera Offers “Celebrating Sir Andrew Davis from Mozart to Stravinsky”

Be sure to join Lyric Opera of Chicago on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 6pm CT to celebrate Music Director Sir Andrew Davis as he leads members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra, Lyric Opera Chorus, and star soloists in a rousing valedictory concert that caps his exceptional career at Lyric. The program includes selections from Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro and Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress with tributes from some favorite Lyric artists and opera luminaries.

Three cheers for an extraordinary career at Lyric! Sir Andrew Davis has served as music director and principal conductor of Lyric since 2000. Since debuting at Lyric in the 1987/88 Season, he has led 690 opera performances plus nine special concerts at Lyric, along with the majority of Lyric’s free concerts in Millennium Park. Berg, Berlioz, Bizet, Britten, Dvořák, Gilbert and Sullivan, Gounod, Janáček, Lehár, López, Massenet, Mozart, Mussorgsky, Poulenc, Puccini, Rossini, Strauss, Tchaikovsky, Tippett, Verdi, Wagner, and Weinberg — Sir Andrew’s vast range of repertoire in his 30+ years of music-making at Lyric is a clear demonstration of his mastery of the craft.

Meaningful musical selections: This celebratory virtual concert includes selections from Mozart’s beloved comedy, The Marriage of Figaro — the first opera Sir Andrew conducted at Lyric — and Stravinsky’s English-language masterpiece The Rake’s Progress — the last opera he would have conducted as music director this spring. Not only are these titles resonant with Sir Andrew’s Lyric tenure, but they also happen to be two of his favorite operas.

Joined by Lyric favorites: An ensemble of outstanding American singers will perform highlights from these titles onstage at the Lyric Opera House under the direction of Sir Andrew Davis. These Lyric favorites include sopranos Janai Brugger(Susanna/Figaro and Anne Trulove/Rake) and Amanda Majeski (Countess/Figaro), mezzo-soprano Kayleigh Decker (Cherubino/Figaro), tenor Matthew Polenzani(Tom Rakewell/Rake) and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen (Figaro and Nick Shadow/Rake). (Majeski, Decker, and Polenzani are alumni of Lyric’s Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center.) The concert will also feature tributes from some of opera’s biggest names, sharing recollections about working with Sir Andrew as a conductor, mentor, and colleague.

Hail and farewell: Members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Lyric Opera Chorus convene for a musical reunion with Maestro Davis, with the musicians arranged across the Lyric Opera House stage at a safe distance and the chorus performing from their homes.

From the stage to the screen: In this reimagined season, Lyric is presenting an ongoing selection of digital programming and virtual concerts. To watch and learn more about Lyric’s digital programming, visit lyricopera.org/2021.

One-time virtual premiere: Sunday, May 16, at 6:00 pm CT on Lyric’s Facebook and YouTube channels (previously announced as 2:00pm CT). The concert will remain available to stream after the premiere.

70 minutes, including musical selections and spoken introductions.

Sung in Italian and English with English closed captions.

For more information, visit lyricopera.org/sirandrew or call 312-827-5600.