Splash Away at Timber Ridge Lodge and Waterpark in Lake Geneva



As you drive up to Timber Ridge Lodge, you’ll be taken by the exquisite 1,300 acre grounds that surround the family-friendly resort. Rolling hills, hiking trails and daffodils in bloom line the road. Named one of the top 10 waterparks in the US by USA Today, Timber Ridge is the ultimate family destination. In addition to the complimentary, uber-fun indoor/outdoor water park, there are a multitude of activities for families to do throughout the day. Plus mini-golf, plus the arcade, plus horseback riding. I had an opportunity to take my two grandsons (sans parents) to Timber Ridge and we never left the resort. Instead, we shared fun times and made great memories they’ll remember for a lifetime.

Get Soaked!

The 50,000 square foot Moose Mountain Falls Waterpark features two 35-foot slides creating an epic 300-foot adventure of twists and turns. For more leisurely ride, take a tube and meander through the Lazy River. Tiny Timbers gives younger guests plenty of swings, slides, spouts and a playful new water table.

All-Suite Accommodations

We stayed in a one-bedroom suite that featured queen size sofa beds, fireplace, LCD TVs and a full-size kitchen with fridge, stovetop and microwave. It made for a relaxing stay where I could give the boys breakfast in the room. Other amenities included complimentary wireless Internet, bathrooms with shower/tub combinations and jetted bathtubs. Timber Ridge’s one-bedroom suites can accommodate four people with four waterpark admissions. The two-story, two-bedroom suites can accommodate six people with six waterpark admissions. Additional passes can be purchased separately.

Dine In or Poolside

Head on over to Smokey’s Bar-B-Que House, currently open for breakfast or dinner. We started with the Wisconsin Cheese Curds which the boys had never tasted before, but loved. I tried the “When BBG Met Burger” that was juicy and delicious with a tangy sauce. The boys ordered grilled cheese and chicken tenders with fries, which they promptly devoured. For lunch, we carried out pizza from the Hungry Moose Café and ate around the pool. Private cabanas for rental are also available as are a selection of cocktails, beer and wine for the adults.

Family Activities Add Up to Tons of Fun

The resort offers activities throughout the day with craft projects, movies, cookie decorating, even a scavenger hunt inside the hotel. The boys spent time in the Crazy Coyote’s Cave Arcade and came away with lots of tickets (and prizes.) If that’s not enough, kids 7 and up can ride the trails, while those 6 and under can enjoy a pony ride at Dan Patch Stables, on the premises. For a fun challenge, try mini-golf. According to Resort Manager, Jesse Kearns, the most popular kids’ activities are laser tag and the rock climbing wall at the WELL Spa (located at the Grand Geneva.)

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa – Grand, Indeed

On the same magnificent grounds stands the Grand Geneva® Resort & Spa, an award-winning, AAA Four-Diamond all-seasons resort. The perfect Lake Geneva escape features the WELL Spa + Salon with treatments as well as fitness classes, two championship 18-hole golf courses, three excellent restaurants and The Mountain Top, a ski and snowboard facility.

New Ways to Have More Fun

Starting Memorial Day through Labor Day, Grand Geneva will once again shoot off a grand display of fireworks every Sunday night, adding to the excitement of your stay. How about zipping around the rustic roads on a scooter? Or renting a classic American car from the 1940s to the 70s? Grand Geneva can take care of it all.

In the Area

You’ll find historic downtown Lake Geneva the quintessential town filled with charming shops, elegant boutiques, great eats and of course, the beach. Cruise on Geneva Lake and ooh and aah at the marvelous homes of Chicago’s industrial millionaires.

Timber Ridge Lodge offers a variety of special packages including accommodations, dining, arcade card and more.



