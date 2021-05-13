Constellations Play Review – Alternate Universes

By Kathy Carpenter

“Life presents many choices, the choices we make determine our future.”

Catherine Pulsifer

Coronado Playhouse streams their third show in the 2021 season. Which is the 75th season for the Coronado Playhouse. “Constellations,” by Nick Payne. Directed by Samuel Young. An interesting and thought provoking scenario. Wasn’t exactly my jam as I’m more of a light and fluffy entertainment person. But for those fans out there who love too go deep, this ones for you.

Constellations takes a chance encounter between two people and offers up multi versions of scenarios based on the choices made by each person. Four different actors, two males and two females play the two roles. A bit complex. But fascinating the outcome of simple choices. Language is rated R, for those of you with impressional young ones in the house. The show runs approximately seventy minutes.

Timothy R. Benson and Russell Clements, take turns as Roland, Kylie Young and Heather Warren as Marianne. Excellently showcasing different characteristics between the decisions made between characters. A difficult acting endeavor to undertake.

The Coronado playhouse partners with the community for each play to help make a difference. For Constellations. they have partnered with the San Diego Brain Tumor Foundation. The San Diego Brain Tumor Foundation serves the local community by providing funds to patients and their families who are coping with the daily stresses and difficulties of a brain tumor diagnosis.

The production of “Constellations” ‘is being featured during the San Diego Performing Arts League’s Theatre Month (formerly Theatre Week). The mission of San Diego Theatre Month is to highlight the variety and enhance the awareness of SaThisn Diego’s diverse performing arts community.”

Constellations

Coronado Playhouse

May 13, 2021 – May 30, 2021

Streaming on Demand

coronadoplayhouse.org

The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare

Will be featured for the 25th annual free classic series

Streaming July 16 – August 8th

And going live with

The World Goes ‘Round

Music by John Kander. Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Conceived by Susan Stroman, David Thompson, Scott Ellis

Music makes the world go ‘round

September 3 – October 10, 2021

Thursday-Saturday @8pm, Sunday @2pm