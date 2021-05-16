Rembrandt Chamber Musicians Season Finale -“Classics with Friends” to be Livestreamed

Concert to Feature New Friends and Frequent Collaborators

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, Chicagoland’s premiere ensemble focusing on classical chamber music and adventurous new works, concludes its 2020-2021 season with Classics with Friends on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 3:00 pm, livestreamed from the stage of Evanston’s Nichols Concert Hall.

Join Rembrandt for an ebullient season finale with classic masterworks by MOZART and BRAHMS.

After an unprecedented year, with hopes for a brighter future, Rembrandt Chamber Musicians concludes our season on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 3:00 pm with an afternoon of great chamber pieces by Mozart and Brahms.

The program begins with two delightful works of MOZART with frequent collaborators Gail Williams and Ian Hallas. The first piece was written for an enterprising physician and amateur flutist. The second piece was written for Wolfgang’s beloved sister and fellow musical prodigy, Maria Anna Mozart.

Black Oak Ensemble

Then Rembrandt is joined by the extraordinary Black Oak Ensemble and Rembrandt Young Artist Mira Williams for BRAHMS’ deeply romantic first sextet, a lush journey that exemplifies his profound love for this most cherished friends.

All ticket holders will receive a link on the day of the event. Rembrandt’s events are available to view for two weeks.

MOZART: Quartet in C Major, K.Anh. 171/285b for flute and strings

MOZART: Divertimento in D Major, K.251 for oboe, 2 horns, and string quartet

BRAHMS: String Sextet No. 1 in Bb Major, op. 18

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

Founded in 1990 in Chicago, Rembrandt Chamber Musicians perpetuates classical chamber music as an accessible, engaging, and deeply personal living art form by presenting world-class performances of well-known masterworks and hidden gems from the Baroque period to the present; by collaborating with renowned guest artists; by commissioning living composers to create new musical works; and by supporting young musicians through its annual High School Chamber Music Competition and through music education programs in public schools.

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians features principal members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and plays with guest artists from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and other notable orchestras and ensembles nationwide. For more information, visit Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

Tickets for an online experience are $19. To purchase, please visit tickets or call 872-395-1754. All ticket-holders will receive a link and password on the day of the concert, and can access the performance for two weeks after the livestreamed event.

