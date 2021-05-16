AIRE Chicago – Experience Rooftop Season in the Loop

One of the things I look forward to once the weather gets warm is spending time outdoors. Once it gets warm, it usually means that Rooftop season is upon us. With many locations to choose from, if you are in the downtown Loop area, make sure you check out the AIRE Chicago Rooftop Bar, now open and located on the 24th floor at the Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago.

Walking into the hotel, you can make your way over to the elevators where one can ride an elevator designated to go swiftly to the top. Being met with sunshine at the golden hour of the day, it was great to take in the sights and glimmer of the skyscrapers in the loop downtown area along with a glimpse of Lake Michigan in the background. With plenty of seating (with umbrellas to keep the sun out) available, you have the opportunity to sit and take in different sights of the city. Even though we are well into spring, it still is chilly and can get windy when the sun goes down, but have no fear, there is seating available by fire pits to keep you warm.

The menu is fit for summer, with fruity drinks such as the Blueberry Gin & Tonic, which had a sweet and refreshing taste, Farmers Market Lemonade, or the Watermelon Margarita. In addition, Wines and Beer are also available on the drink menu. And of course if you are with a group, you will definitely want to have a bite to eat. The food menu features shareable plates and includes a variety of options. I enjoyed the Artichoke Spinach Dip which came with pita and tortilla chips, the Beef Sliders which were nice and juicy, and Mushroom Flatbread. Other items you may like to share are the Charcuterie or Chicken Wings.

If you have missed the Chicago Loop area buzz as much as I have, are looking for a place to gather with colleagues, or family and friends, give AIRE Chicago Rooftop Bar a try. With great views and a casual and friendly atmosphere, its a great way to embrace the warm weather that is upon us

For more information about Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago visit their website. For more information about AIRE, visit the website here. AIRE Chicago Rooftop Bar is located at 100 W. Monroe St., Chicago, Illinois, United States, 60603. Hours are as follows:

Wednesday & Thursday