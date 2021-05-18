Daylight Beach All-Star Lineup For Memorial Day Weekend

Daylight Beach, an extension to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino pool complex, is bringing the heat this Memorial Day weekend with a stacked lineup of DJs and entertainment to kick off the unofficial first weekend of the summer! Known for its immense open-air 50,000-square-foot-property equipped with an extensive main pool, 23 lavish bungalows that frame the DJ stage, two private plunges for cabana guests and dedicated parking lot & entrance, Daylight Beach is the perfect daytime destination for soaking up the sun and a little revelry this Memorial Day weekend.

This year, Daylight Beach is pulling out all the stops for the holiday weekend welcoming DJ E-Rock, DJ Drama, DJ E Feezy, DJ Infamous and DJ Envy back to the desert to headline the highly anticipated weekend. Radio Bassement’s DJ E-Rock will kick off the weekend of festivities Friday, May 28 providing the latest in entertainment for those long-awaited summer vibes. Hip-hop extraordinaire DJ Drama, notorious for his unmatched skills on the boards and production collaborations with hip-hop icons including Lil Wayne and T.I., makes his return to the Las Vegas scene with a performance pool-goers won’t want to miss Saturday, May 29. Daylight Beach is serving up a double dose of fun with two special DJ sets from Atlanta’s leading DJ, DJ Infamous and Miami’s heavy-hitter DJ E Feezy Sunday, May 30. The party doesn’t stop there as Daylight Beach welcomes legendary DJ, producer and “The Breakfast Club” host DJ Envy to the stage Monday, May 31 for a special performance to close out the weekend. Guests should plan to come for the music and stay for the hand-crafted cocktails and made-to-order beachside bites while soaking up the sun at The Strip’s hottest daytime destination.

Reservations are required and all guests must be 21 years of age or older. With health and safety as a priority, the venue will ensure all guidelines set forth by government officials are implemented. For more information or to make reservations, call 702-632-4700 or visit daylightvegas.com.

WHERE:

Daylight Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89119

WHEN:

Friday 5/28 – DJ Erock

Saturday 5/29 – DJ Drama

Sunday 5/30 – DJ Infamous & DJ E-Feezy

Monday 5/31 – DJ Envy

About Daylight Beach:

Daylight Beach boasts a luxurious 4,400-square-foot main pool, as well as two additional VIP pools for the use of cabana guests, two private ultra-VIP bungalows with private dipping pools, 23 private VIP cabanas, 25 u-shaped banquettes with plush fabric, and 30 VIP daybeds. All these amenities, and much more, are waiting for guests in this 50,000-square-foot open-air venue, conveniently located directly off the Las Vegas Strip at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. www.daylightvegas.com | Follow @daylightvegas