Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021 – Find Something Unique For the Special One in Your Life!

Molekule’s Air Mini

After more than a year of being stuck at home 24/7, homeschooling kids and dealing with the stress of a pandemic, we can all agree that dads deserve something extra special this year. With air quality and personal health top of mind as a result of COVID-19, Molekule’s Air Mini and Air Mini+ make for the perfect gift! Harmful pollutants commonly found in the home are known to damage your liver, kidney and central nervous system, and Molekule’s patented technology is proven to destroy viruses, bacteria, mold, VOCs and other airborne pollutants that contaminate the air.

By gifting a Molekule device, you can have peace of mind knowing that you’re creating a safer environment for dads, kids, and potential future guests welcomed indoors. Molekule is running a Memorial Day sale from May 25 to June 8, offering great discounts ranging from $50 to $100 on a range of their innovative devices.

Casio’s PRO TREK PRTB70 Series

Consisting of three models – PRTB70-1 (Black), PRTB70-2 (Blue) and PRTB70-5 (Green) – the PRT-B70 series offers Smartphone Link connectivity via Bluetooth® to access functionality specially designed for the great outdoors. The PRTB70 series boasts quad sensor technology that can detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude, temperature, and steps all necessary for outdoor exploration. Casio’s PRTB70 series also offers special functionality geared toward fisherman including the Fish In Time feature and a Fishing Timer. Fish In Time uses fish icons to indicate catch probability throughout the day and the Fishing Timer’s alarm automatically counts down with the second hand to the time remaining when a good catch period is about to be entered.

truMedicⓇ MagicHands™ truShiatsuⓇ Neck and Back Massager with Heat

The truMedicⓇ MagicHands™ truShiatsuⓇ Neck and Back Massager with Heat is an advanced, high-performance multiuse personal massager that features a patent-pending mechanism and design. It delivers a powerful massage that is so lifelike, users will believe it is coming from a set of real human hands, recreating the touch of a professional masseuse. With deep-kneading massage nodes that act like a human “thumb,” MagicHands™ delivers an effective truShiatsu™ massage. It penetrates sore muscles and is a perfect pre-workout warmup. The benefits of MagicHands™ can be enjoyed by everyone, whether at home or on the go.

Baddle Pickleball Paddle

Baddle Advance – A USAPA-approved midweight pickleball paddle designed for every level of play. It features a graphite paddle face and comes in two sizes, standard and XT Grip. The XT Grip has a 5.25″ long handle for an extended reach. The Baddle Advance paddle retails for $110.

Baddle Pro Circuit – A USAPA-approved Pro Circuit midweight paddle designed for power and maneuverability. It features a fiberglass face with a large sweet spot for strength and a 5.25″ anti-slip grip that is thoughtfully designed with functional whipstitching and holed ventilation for superior hand traction to minimize vibration. The Baddle Pro Circuit paddle retails for $130.

Bomber Jacket Carry-All Pouches (set of 3)

A safe home-away-from-home for tech in a set of 3 leather padded-protected pouches – one small, medium and large – perfect for just about anything from earbuds and cords to a mini tablet. Stash earbuds and cords in the small, adaptors and drives in the medium and the large can hold an iPad mini.

ISOtunes LINK

ISOtunes LINK, is perfect for the dads that have a lot of home projects, ones who love their lawns, and even the dads that picked up a DIY hobby over quarantine. What makes LINK so great is it is one of the only Bluetooth headphones on the market that’s truly committed to personal safety; all headphones are certified-hearing protectors that limit the volume output to 85 decibels. Merging the latest developments with cutting-edge electronics win stylish, modern and lightweight designs, these safety headphones don’t look or feel like safety headphones.

ISOtunes LINK is the company’s first Bluetooth earmuff, perfect for the woodworker who prefers over-ear hearing protection but refuses to compromise their listening experience. Lightweight and comfortable with a 14+ hour battery life, LINK safely reduces damaging noise by 24 dB. Its noise-isolating microphone also blocks out steady-state noise for clear calls in loud environments.

TAO Clean UMMA Diamond Sonic Toothbrush

TAO Clean offers a line of self-cleaning sonic toothbrushes – perfect for tech savvy dad. The TAO Clean UMMA Diamond Sonic Toothbrush uses 40,000 tiny brush strokes per minute to sweep away plaque and gently polish away surface stains.

But what really sets TAO Clean’s products apart is their Base Station which recharges and dries the brush while a 360-degree UVC-C light kills 99.9% of bacteria and germs ensuring that your brush is clean and safe to use each time..

hum by Colgate® Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

The hum by Colgate range of Smart Toothbrushes with Bluetooth connectivity guide you to brush better by tracking the frequency, duration, and coverage of your individual brushing style to help you target spots that need extra love. With a brush that knows you and an app that shows you, hum makes outstanding oral care something to smile about with fun activities and challenges that help you improve your brushing while earning points toward rewards. It’s no wonder this toothbrush won the 2021 Product of the Year award in the electric toothbrush category and would make the perfect Father’s Day gift!

One Potato Meal Kit

Organic family meal delivery service One Potato is perfect for the Dad that might be a little intimidated by the kitchen but wants to still help out. One Potato’s co-founder, Catherine McCord, is a mom or three so she’s created this meal service to be easy and kid friendly which means it’s not only a great gift for dad but also a fun activity he can do with the kids.

One Potato boxes feature semi-chopped and prepared ingredients along with simple instructions. The meals require only 12 and 30 minutes to prepare and are designed to encourage kids to help with dinner. One Potato plans are based on family size, how often customers would like to cook (2 or 3 meals), and any dietary restrictions they may have (there are gluten-free and nut-free options). One Potato boxes start at $59.79 and average $12.95 per serving.

One Potato is now offering vegan menu options to families across the country through their partnership with Miyoko’s Creamery. The new offering includes three vegan versions of family favorites, and each recipe features Miyoko’s Creamery vegan cheese crafted from plant milks. These two California brands came together to offer families 3 different fresh and vegan meals per week; subscribers now will be able to pick from vegan versions of the Classic Burger and Fries; Tacos with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Slaw & Pizza with Salad. The vegan One Potato meals featuring Miyoko’s Creamery products will be available for an additional $2.50 per meal – beginning the week of May 24th.

Bake Me a Wish – The Best Dad Chocolate Cake

The best cake for the best dad! Impress Dad with a decadent chocolate cake filled with chocolate frosting and topped with sweet vanilla icing. Includes an edible image right on the cake! Each heartfelt gift will arrive in a festive box with a greeting card you can personalize. Printed Image ©2021 DecoPac, Inc.

U-Stand

Take your fishing trip to the next level with The U-Stand, the world’s most versatile umbrella stand. The U-Stand is designed as part container, part umbrella stand, part cup holder, and even part fishing rod holder– making it the must-have item for your next fishing trip. The all-in-one product holds your fishing gear, serves as your cooler and is easy to transport with its convenient shoulder strap. The U-Stand is made with durable, UV protected plastic and will fit any umbrella, ranging from resort grade wood poles to the standard beach umbrella or standard fishing rod.

Bomber Jacket Vertical Bi-Fold with ID Window

With 4 credit card slots, a spacious cash slot and additional slip pockets for receipts and other cards, its convenient front flip closure conceals personal information and is slim enough to slip into either a front or back pocket.

Milam & Greene Triple Cask Straight Bourbon

Whiskey is always a welcome gift for Father’s Day. With its remarkable flavor, gorgeous bottle, and solid pedigree, Milam & Greene Triple Cask Straight Bourbon is certainly worthy Father Day gift. Excellent whiskey begins with the best ingredients. Milam & Greene Triple Cask Straight Bourbon is a true American whiskey with a Texas heart. It is distilled with American grains from Texas, Oregon, Wyoming and Washington to create robust aromatics and flavors. As the name implies, this delicious bourbon is a trifecta of hand selected straight bourbon whiskies: 3-year-old premium Texas bourbon for a pop of spice married with 4-year-old Tennessee whiskey for vanillas and fruits and 11-year-old Tennessee whiskey for structure and tannins. Complex. Thoughtful. Refined. In good taste. Just like Dad.

Pure Grit BBQ – The Essential BBQ Kit

Just in time for Dad’s Day and summer BBQ’s. Finally, BBQ made FOR plants! Introducing Pure Grit BBQ – a collection of BBQ essentials featuring BBQ Sauce, The Hot Stuff and The Rub – produced and packaged in small batches in New York City. The Pure Grit BBQ sauce, the hot stuff and the rub are available in specialty stores and Pure Grit BBQ’s website along with recipes.

The BBQ Sauce is the taste of New York. There is no heavy sweetness, just a touch of agave, no hot heat, just a glimmer and no smoky flavor. Just simple quality ingredients that yield a delicious, premium BBQ sauce that appeals to all palettes.

The Hot Stuff is hot without burning you out. No ghost peppers here. It pairs perfectly with The BBQ sauce to turn up the heat. We pour it on everything from BBQ to Just Eggs to hummus. Because it is thicker and milder than other hot sauces, it can be used liberally and adds depth and texture to any dish.

The Rub is not your normal BBQ rub. Made with many spices including demerara sugar, smoked paprika and smoked salt with a hint of lemon, it will become your go to spice blend. In the kitchen, toss with your veggies before roasting or grilling. We also like to add some to bread dough, on pizzas and even popcorn.

ReGeN De Peau‘s brand new FLASH CLEANSER

ReGeN De Peau‘s brand new FLASH CLEANSER skincare for Men & Women. Soap-free, flash foaming gel, good for all skin types that is 100% non-irritating that deeply cleanses, nourishes and moisturizes as it instantly cleans even waterproof make-up. Rinses in a flash, leaving a nourishing, healing barrier to protect against bacteria! Use twice daily. Water-dispersible conditioners hydrate and prepare the upper skin layers to receive the deep penetrating action of RéGéN De Peau II with Pene-Fusion 8™ Technology.

$ 39.99

The Gentleman’s Guide to Cooking by Randy Motilall

Cooking is an art form that brings many together. In Randy Motilall’s new book, “The Gentleman’s Guide to Cooking,” he offers readers a step-by-step cookbook with jaw-dropping recipes to cook in their own home. Motilall showcases his passion for cooking in each recipe that is presented throughout his debut book. From plating to executing a delicious dinner, readers will be excited to prepare these stunning dishes and drinks without spending big bucks in the process.

Throughout the book, Motilall’s cooking experience shines through the handcrafted cocktails, sesame-ginger tuna tartare, cinnamon spice cake, smoked salmon eggs benedict, among more. Not only is his cookbook made for all skill levels, but he has also partnered up with the No Kid Hungry organization. For every book sold from April to October, the author will donate a dollar to provide a child with ten healthy meals. Readers will be learning tasty new recipes while also giving back to a fantastic association.

ON THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED by Ed Hajim

In a memoir filled with human drama, wisdom and timeless life lessons, ON THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED: An Unlikely Journey from the Orphanage to the Boardroom (Skyhorse; March 2, 2021) tells the improbable story of how Hajim bounced from foster homes to orphanages, in a daily struggle to survive, to living the American dream as an accomplished Wall Street executive and model family man with great moral fiber and the means to give back to a world that seemed intent on rejecting him.

It’s a powerful story touched with family trauma, deprivation, and adversity balanced by a life of hard work and philanthropy.

nudge™

nudge™ specifically designed their products to reduce waste. Last year, 1.2 billion toothbrushes were thrown away in the U.S. These brushes are most often made of plastic that will take over 400 years to degrade. nudge™ is proud to include a 100% compostable bamboo brush in their subscription box as well as compostable silk floss in a reusable glass container.

nudge™ looks to put conscious oral care back on consumers radar without adding more work. Starting at as low as $19.99 a box, nudge™ offers multiple different subscription models based on your personal needs and oral care goals.

nudge™ is the push you need to make better decisions. nudge™ is specifically designed to make your life easier, more sustainable and healthier. Dedicated to helping even the busiest person find time in their day to make better habits, nudge™ is proud to be a part of your daily routine.

Puzzledly

Fishing has never been so much fun and a catch is guaranteed! Prepare to build brain power while invigorating your visual senses. Appreciate these exquisite, brilliantly colored fish featuring assorted patterns while engaging your intellect. Enjoy the glossy, sturdy feel of each puzzle piece in your hand as you assemble this aquatic museum while looking forward to the sense of accomplishment you will achieve once your creation is complete.

Good Guy Coffee

Jason Collier started Good Guy Coffee with a simple mission – to spread goodness in the world, one cup of coffee at a time. Through its core values of: connection, kindness, compassion, authenticity, and respect – Good Guy Coffees is coffee for a good cause! Good Guy Coffee is fair trade, organic, and harvested in the mountains of Guatemala. Medium roasted, it brews a smooth cup marked with smoky, caramel notes. Pre-order yours today for your Dad! It’ll be the best cup of joe he’ll have (and for a good cause as a portion of every sale will be donated to a charity).

Loops & Wales

Loops & Wales, your one-stop shop for all of dad’s socks. The digital marketplace has styles for every dad out there ranging from novelty and quirky designs, to functional styles for every activity from hiking and jogging to BBQing and watching sports with his friends.

Carbona Pro Care Outdoor Cleaner

Carbona Pro Care Outdoor Cleaner, a 2021 Product of the Year winner, is the first outdoor cleaner with a built-in brush applicator engineered to spot clean several outdoor living surfaces including outdoor rugs, patio furniture and decks. The oxy powered formula with active foam™ technology and innovative 2 in 1 stain removal system treat stains caused by mold, mildew, algae, dirt and grime. Fathers are guaranteed to love this product, because it is ready-to-use, chlorine bleach-free, and can safely be used around plants, grass and pets.

Carrera Slotcar & RC

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of family time. Wanting to keep everyone entertained and engaged, dads have been turning to throwback fun they grew up loving – from board games to puzzles, playing outside, and now, slot car racing. In fact, 55-year old slot car king Carrera blew through the entire U.S. inventory twice over the course of the pandemic due to the growing popularity!

If you want to surprise your dad with something nostalgic this year, building tracks and competing for bragging rights are the perfect diversion for Father’s Day.

*images courtesy of respective companies

*feature image by Juliane Liebermann on Unsplash