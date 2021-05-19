MGM Releases Trailer for ‘RESPECT’ Starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin

RESPECT is the remarkable true story of legendary music star Aretha Franklin’s journey to find her voice in the midst of the turbulent social and political landscape of 1960s America. Academy Award® winner Jennifer Hudson (2007, Best Supporting Actress, DREAMGIRLS) — handpicked by Franklin — headlines an all-star cast that includes Oscar® winner Forest Whitaker (2007, Best Actor, “The Last King of Scotland”), Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans and four-time Emmy® nominee Tituss Burgess.
RESPECT, directed by Liesl Tommy, stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige.
RESPECT will be released in theaters in the U.S. on August 13, 2021. For more information, visit RESPECT.
