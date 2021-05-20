Crimson at Knight – The Red Rock Casino Creates the Ultimate Golden Knights Venue

The masks are coming off, Las Vegas is heating up and the casinos are welcoming guests. The timing is perfect for the Vegas Golden Knights as they are just beginning their NHL playoff run and Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa has the perfect spot to enjoy the games with their pop-up venue, Crimson at Knight.

The amazing staff at Crimson at Knight

Crimson at Knight is a 21 and up fan viewing experience that not only allows you to take in every second of the game no matter where you are sitting or standing, there are also many incredible Golden Knights photo moments. If you have ever wanted to be a goalie for the Golden Knights, the minutes you walk through the doors that opportunity presents itself to you. From there as you make your way through the venue, the Golden Knights theme takes over everywhere, creating an experience that is second only to watching live at T-Mobile Arena.

Incredible Wings

Crimson at Knight is the sports bar that checks all other sports bars into the boards and leaves them lying on the ice. The indoor/outdoor venue has a seat for everyone, from lounge furniture to inside cabanas with individual televisions along with top seating, you can come solo, with a friend or a huge group. In addition they have outdoor games like hockey cornhole flanking the outdoor areas and more giant screens providing optimal viewing. And while the Crimson at Knight is all about the game, when intermission comes, they have a live DJ to keep you energized. While the Golden Knights are the centerpiece of the venue, you can also find MMA or NBA Playoffs and other sporting events while you are there.

Crimson at Knight isn’t just about the experience, they have taken the standard sports bar menu and made sure it was as good as the experience itself. Incredible and tender smoked brisket that would make any barbeque restaurant jealous, is featured in the “Burnt End Burrito”, the monstrous “Knight Burger” and the “Golden Nachos”. There are some great sharing options with the six pack sliders, featuring crispy chicken and angus burgers as well as fall off the bone salt and pepper chicken wings. You are not going to go hungry at Crimson at Knight.

Crimson at Knight has a number of Golden Knights inspired cocktails that are all unique and tasty. On the sweeter side of the cocktail list “The Fleury” is a wonderfully light and refreshing drink that is made with Grey Goose and brings in the flavors of lemon, strawberry, vanilla and is topped off with Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry Lemonade. For a little more powerful and rich drink, “The Frosted Puck” brings together Jack Daniels, angostura bitters and Applewood smoke, a true classic cocktail feel with this one. For the big group, you can choose from plenty of beers or just go big with the Beer & Seltzer party tub jam packed with ice and loaded with up to 24 beers and seltzers. The one thing that goes hand in hand with food and cocktails is great service. From the moment you walk through those doors into Crimson at Knight you will always be treated like a King or a Knight as they have a super attentive staff.

The combination of an epic resort with an epic sports viewing experience makes this a must visit. While the Las Vegas strip is the most well known part of Las Vegas, the Red Rock in Summerlin is not only one of the most underrated places to stay, but is also one of the best places overall to visit. Whether you are staying there or just visiting for the day, you are guaranteed a great time and Crimson at Knight is there just to take your experience to a whole new level.

