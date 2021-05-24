1923 Prohibition Bar – The Hidden Treat of Las Vegas

Las Vegas is booming once again and that means crowds, full casinos and people in every direction as far as you can see. While the excitement and energy of Sin City is enticing and fun, sometimes that quiet hidden spot to share with friends for a few hours is a wonderful change of pace. The 1923 Prohibition Bar right upstairs from Mandalay Bay is just that. A very classic speakeasy and bourbon bar that provides the perfect getaway.

If you are not familiar with a speakeasy, it hearkens back to the prohibition era when the bars had to be hidden and the 1923 Prohibition Bar lives up to that the name. We will let you in on the secret look for the bookcase and behind it you will find a bit of bourbon heaven.

Maple Bacon Old Fashioned (Courtesy The Vox Agency)

Beyond the fact that 1923 Prohibition Bar just oozes cool, it is without question one of the most stunningly beautiful bars in all of Las Vegas. You can pull a chair up to the bar, grab a table or reserve the parlor or state room for you and friends. Regardless of where you sit, the bourbon list offered at 1923 Prohibition Bar is unparalleled. If you are looking for a specialty cocktail centered around bourbon, there is no place you would rather be. When it comes to the classic Old-Fashioned, let’s say they have the classic version and some tasty twists. If you really want this cocktail taken to a new flavor level, the Pecan Old-Fashioned is a must as you have everything you love about this cocktail and add that rich flavor that comes through with their pecan Old-Fashioned cocktail syrup. This one will wow the taste buds.

Whiskey Flight (Courtesy The Vox Agency)

As conventions, groups and simply friends get together in Las Vegas, the 1923 Prohibition Bar offers bourbon and whiskey tasting events for private or corporate groups. Each private bourbon and whiskey tasting includes a trained expert who teaches guests the difference between bourbon and whiskey, their history, the flavor profiles behind each brand, how to characterize their aromas and appearances, along with stories of Prohibition.

When it comes to tasting events, you can go from your more standard bourbon selections, to the rare and over-the-top tasting. Regardless of which one you go with, each group will sample one specialty cocktail and four bourbon or whiskey samples. The Standard tasting is $45 per person and offers Bulleit, Buffalo Trace, Knob Creek Rye and Four Roses Yellow Label. The Elite tasting is $55 per person and offers small batches, including Smoke Wagon, Basil Hayden, Elijah Craig Small Batch and Colonel E.H. Taylor Straight Rye. The Vault tasting is $65 and includes rare labels such as Blantons, Horse Soldier, Little Book Chapter 4 and Jefferson’s Ocean Aged At Sea. The tastings can vary based on availability, but if you are going to choose this path, The Vault is truly the only way to go.

Guests who wish to have a tasting experience without an instructor may walk in anytime and sample today’s most popular brands of bourbon at the bar top at 1923 Prohibition Bar. The experience offers a Bourbon Flight for $32, including Buffalo Trace, Bulleit, Angel’s Envy and Angel’s Envy Rye. Tasting points and flavor profiles are provided.

1923 (Courtesy The Vox Agency)

There are times that Las Vegas seems to all blend together as if it is just one shiny and glitzy never-ending city. If you are looking for an experience and setting that truly is different than everything else, stop by 1923 Prohibition Bar, sip a bourbon that you have never heard of before and enjoy a night with friends you won’t forget.

To inquire about booking a private bourbon and whiskey tasting event, please email info@1923lv.com. Groups of eight or more may contact Candace Bowman at candace@1923lv.com.

ABOUT 1923 PROHIBITION BAR

A private, hidden bourbon bar located at Mandalay Bay, just upstairs from House of Blues and adjacent to Minus5º Ice Experience. The speakeasy-themed 1923 Prohibition Bar serves a full bar, including favorite bourbon spirits along with signature, barrel-aged specialty cocktails. 1923 Prohibition Bar at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place is open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.1923lv.com/ or follow on Facebook, and Instagram.