“A Portrait of My Mother” – A Beautiful, Inspiring Tribute

I finally had the opportunity to see the Jarrott Productions world premiere of “A Portrait of My Mother”, written and performed by Carlo Lorenzo Garcia and directed by David R. Jarrott. Filmed in one take with multiple cameras, this heartwarming and touching autobiographical tribute to Garcia’s mother Maria began streaming on May 9, 2021 (Mother’s Day) and continues through July 31, 2021. Tickets ($10) are currently available through Jarrott Productions.

This is beautiful, touching and compelling. Carlo Lorenzo Garcia was remarkable in his ability to grab my attention and hold on. His story and his skills in telling that story were remarkable, tender, moving and inspiring. Find time to see it soon, as it will be gone before you know it.

In this tale, brilliantly told, an artist remembers their mother, spinning a modern Mexican Cinderella tale as we follow the trials and tribulations of one woman’s journey into motherhood, from her humble beginnings in the town of Laredo, Texas to her journey to the Windy City of Chicago, and everything in between. While this is one child’s tribute to their mother, it expands to be a tribute to all mothers. This mother was somewhat unique but her courage and caring can certainly apply to many mothers.

The production team includes: David R. Jarrott (producer, director), Jose Lozano/Magic Spoon Productions (video consultant, steadicam operator), Jason Graf (video editor), Craig Brock (sound consultant/mixer), Alison Marie Lewis (lighting consultant), Natalie Garcia (assistant director), Will Douglas (production assistance) and Carlo Lorenzo Garcia (scenic design, technical director).

Carlo Lorenzo Garcia (Playwright, Performer) is an actor, director and writer, based in Austin, TX by way of Chicago. He is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA. Notably, as an actor, he has performed in: El Nogalar, Solid Sand Below and Song for the Disappeared at the Goodman Theatre, Cherrywood and Mojo directed by David Cromer, Buried Child, and more at Mary-Arrchie Theatre, Pocatello (B. Iden Payne Nomination for Lead Actor) and Junk with Street Corner Arts in Austin, and The Coast of Chicago at Lookingglass Theatre

As a director, he directed The Butcher of Baraboo for Street Corner Arts (Winner of 6 B Iden Payne Awards 10 Nominations), Red Light Winter (4 Jeff Nominations & 1 Jeff Citation), Our Bad Magnet (2 Jeff Nominations) and American Buffalo (1 Jeff Nomination) for Mary-Arrchie Theatre Co., Richard III for Wayward Productions and The Children for Jarrott Productions (2 B. Iden Payne Nominations), as well as short plays for Pavement Group, Jackalope Theatre Co, Columbia College, and GUERA for Collaboraction and Teatro Vista’s YO SOLO Festival.

Carlo is a company member of Street Corner Arts and Jarrott Productions, he is also an Artistic Associate with Teatro Vista. Other regional theater credits include Teatro Vista, Wayward Productions,Vineyard Arts Project, Strawdog Theatre Co., Collaboraction, Greasy Joan & Co., Teatro Luna, The Free Associates and Shrewd Productions.

Film/TV work includes Chicago PD (NBC), Empire (FOX), Under Covers (web series), Innocent (feature) with Alexa Vega Austin O’;Brien, Anything is Possible (feature), I Made America (web series), and co-wrote and directed Cowl Girl (TV pilot). www.carlogarcia.com

David R. Jarrott (Director) has been involved in making theatre for over 65 years, beginning with a cameo role at the San Antonio Little Theatre at age 10. He made his directorial debut in high school with productions of Arsenic and Old Lace, The Boy with a Cart and J.B., as well as several of his own original one-act plays. While continuing his theatre career, for nearly 40 years, his day jobs were in radio and television, as well as advertising where he won numerous state, local, national and international awards as a writer, producer and director. Most notably, in 2012 he won an International Telly Award for an industrial video he wrote, directed and produced for IBM. In 2015, David began Jarrott Productions, his own Austin theatre company, producing late 20 th /early 21 st century comedies and dramas from playwrights including Theresa Rebeck, Arthur Miller, Sarah Ruhl, Eleanor Burgess and John Patrick Shanley, among others. His latest directorial credits were the 2018 and 2019 productions of the Joshua Harmon plays, Significant Other, and Admissions. In addition to directing Carlo Lorenzo Garcia’s video theatre production of “A Portrait of My Mother”, he is currently in pre-production for an audio theatre production of Dan Caffrey’s The Frog Prince. Both of these are world premieres of new works by exciting young playwrights with Texas connections.

Jarrott Productions is based in Austin, Texas. Our goal is to present the highest quality productions on-stage, utilizing the best and brightest talent available in the local theatre community. Since our inaugural production in the fall of 2015, we have produced 11 plays, most of which were written in the 21st century.

Plays by established playwrights like Arthur Miller, John Patrick Shanley, Theresa Rebeck and Sarah Ruhl, and exciting new playwrights like Eleanor Burgess, Jane Anderson and Joshua Harmon. These plays have all received high praise from Austin theatre critics, as well as an overwhelming number of awards and award nominations.

