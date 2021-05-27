Pear Theatre Opens Doors June 18 with “Late Wedding”

Mountain View, CA – Ready for something different?” the Pear Theatre asks. “Yes!” we all say, and in response learn The Pear will be delivering their newest production, Late Wedding, opening June 18th, both LIVE and via livestream.

“When we made the choice to postpone our production of Falsettos until we could present it in all of it’s glory,” Pear Theatre director Sinjin Jones writes to fans, “it was a mad dash to find something to fill that slot, something magical to welcome everyone back.” And what a welcome!

It’s been a weird year,” Jones continues. “Strange in all the ways that I can imagine, a little bit absurd. We’ve learned about the value of connection, the importance of those relationships closest to us and we’ve been forced to learn it in a way that none of us expected. So when I was choosing a show that we would come back with, I wanted it to be representative of those learnings. Of course, it needed to be a fun show, something that you as patrons would have a good time watching. And, similarly, I wanted a show that would be a unique theatrical experience – something befitting a unique year. A monumental task!”

The result is the play Late Wedding by Christopher Chen that was inspired by the works of Italo Calvino. The show successfully premiered at Crowded Fire in San Francisco and is described as “a completely unique, fun, and engaging theatrical experience… something fun that makes you think…that delves into all the things we’ve been feeling during this pandemic but does so in a way that will surprise you.”

The show will be presented live at the theater, socially distanced, and with a capped audience of 30. There will also be matinees presented live outdoors on Saturdays and Sundays. And the production will also be livestreamed from the theater beginning at the top of show time on opening night, 8:00pm.

“This is a unique show and we’re excited to be able to offer opportunities for you to engage and prepare yourself,” Jones says. “We think The Pear audience deserves to come back to the theatre with a wholly unique and fun theatrical experience.”

The team at The Pear seem to have covered all the bases for both audience intrigue as well as levels of COVID protocol support to suit everyone’s comfort. Get tickets “yesterday” if you’d like to view Late Wedding live; this is sure to sell out fast.

For ticket information please visit The Pear Theatre web site: https://thepear.vbotickets.com/events

The Pear Theatre is located at 1110 La Venida, Mountain View, CA 94043

Phone: 650/254-1148

info@thepear.org

Late Wedding by Christopher Chen

June 18th – July 18th

Friday Nights: Indoor and in person, socially distanced and capped at 30 people

Friday Night: Livestreamed from the theatre at 8pm

Saturday and Sunday Matinees: Outdoors and socially distant. 2 shows on Sat/1Sun.

Pear Theatre began as the Pear Avenue Theatre in June 2002, under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Tasca, by a group of theatre artists who believe that audiences are eager for plays that challenge as well as delight and move them. Pear Theatre produces intimate theatre by passionate artists, whether classic works or musical revues or cutting-edge plays. Now in its nineteenth season, the Pear attracts theatre artists and audience from all over the Bay Area for its award-winning and high-quality productions; and its ongoing commitment to excellence was recognized by the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle with the Paine Knickerbocker Award,an annual special award for a Bay Area company contributing to the high quality of theatre in the region.

Pear Theatre moved in 2015 from its original 40-seat warehouse space to a new, state-of-the-art black box theatre close by, with capacity of 75-99 seats depending on the configuration of the production. After two years of growth under Artistic Director Betsy Kruse Craig, Pear Theatre is newly under the leadership of its third Artistic Director, Sinjin Jones.