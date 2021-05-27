Skincare 101: What You Need to Know

Skincare is personal. And everyone’s skin is different. Understanding your own skin type is the first step to consider when addressing your skincare concerns. Here’s what you should know before starting a new skincare regime:

Understanding Skin Types

Sensitive skin : More reactive than other skin types, sensitive skin is easily irritated by topical products and the environment.

: More reactive than other skin types, sensitive skin is easily irritated by topical products and the environment. Normal skin : Free of blemishes and breakouts, normal skin has no sensitivity, minimally visible pores, and balanced hydration levels, meaning the skin is not overly dry or oily.

: Free of blemishes and breakouts, normal skin has no sensitivity, minimally visible pores, and balanced hydration levels, meaning the skin is not overly dry or oily. Dry skin : Generally temporary, dry skin is often brought on by climate and weather and can be rough, flaky, and itchy.

: Generally temporary, dry skin is often brought on by climate and weather and can be rough, flaky, and itchy. Oily skin : Prone to blemishes and acne, shiny and greasy oily skin can be the result of genetics, stress, fluctuating hormones, and environment.

: Prone to blemishes and acne, shiny and greasy oily skin can be the result of genetics, stress, fluctuating hormones, and environment. Combination skin: A common skin type, combination skin can be oily in some areas and dry in others.

Photo by The Creative Exchange on Unsplash

Skincare for Men

Notably, men’s skin is different from women’s skin. For example, it’s thicker than women’s skin due to testosterone, it has more sebum, it has more collagen, and more, as well as larger, hair follicles. Although there are a number of differences between men’s and women’s skin, men can still benefit from the basics of a regular skincare routine. Excess sebum can leave skin looking shiny and greasy. To combat oily skin, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatologists Association say men should opt for oil-free products and should swap out regular bar soap for a mild facial cleanser. Additionally, when shaving, experts advise using moisturizing shaving cream and changing blades after five to seven shaves for fresh, healthy-looking skin.

Photo by Humphrey Muleba on Unsplash

Skincare for Women

Contrary to men’s skin, when it comes to women’s skin, the natural occurrence of collagen depletion is more noticeable. If you’re searching for a way to keep skin looking full and plump, supplementing with collagen or incorporating collagen into your skincare routine could improve skin elasticity and even promote blood flow, leaving you with a beautiful, healthy glow. Look for products rich in vitamin C, retinol, and tretinoin, as these are scientifically proven to promote collagen formation, according to skin experts.

Skincare for Teens

It’s never too early to start a skincare routine. By beginning early, teens can combat sun damage, fight acne, and develop lifelong, healthy habits that can benefit their skin. Throughout the teen years, it’s normal for teenagers to experience acne. While scrubs and astringents may be the first things that come to mind, experts recommend taking a more gentle approach to treating teen acne. Dermatologists advise using topical products that contain adapalene. This ingredient unclogs pores and can help prevent new breakouts.

Skincare for Adult Acne and Aging

It’s not only an issue for teens: acne affects adults, too. In fact, it’s said that 40 percent of adults experience acne. Brought on by a combination of factors including genetics, diet, stress, and hormones, adult acne, although chronic, is entirely treatable. When addressing adult acne, targeting both acne and the visible signs of aging, including wrinkles and fine lines, is vital. A skincare routine that combines a retinoid-rich nightly serum and acne-fighting products with ingredients like benzoyl peroxide can target both aging and adult acne.

The right products, consistency, and a tailored approach are all necessary to achieve great skin. Whether you’re oily or dry, normal or combination, there’s a skincare regime for you.