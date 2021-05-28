Memorial Day Las Vegas 2021

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort is the ultimate destination to discover unique experiences this Memorial Day Weekend. Guests can immerse themselves in live complimentary entertainment, eye-catching Instagrammable moments, and unparalleled dining experiences.

Complimentary Family Entertainment

Experience family entertainment that doesn’t cost a thing. This Memorial Day Weekend, guests are invited to enjoy one-of-a-kind complimentary experiences at The Shoppes such as Vespa’s 75th Anniversary summer activations, Streetmosphere, and The Wishing Tree.

This Memorial Day weekend, guests can join in on the celebration of Vespa’s 75th Anniversary with amazing complimentary summer activations at Grand Canal Shoppes. In the luxury wing of The Shoppes, guests can brighten their long weekend with the opportunity to capture breathtaking photos in front of a blooming wall adorned with beautiful blossoming sunflowers as The Shoppes’ iconic Italian red Vespa along with Vespacho and Vespalina, the renowned Vespa Love Couple, make an appearance to surprise and delight. In addition to taking photos with guests, the Vespa Love Couple will offer guests their famed Italian-inspired “love advice” and exclusive giveaways. The Vespa Love Couple and the iconic red Vespa will be near Jimmy Choo in the luxury wing May 27 – 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Adding to the fun, guests can then make their way to The Wishing Tree, a magnificent sculpture that resembles a 20-foot tall olive tree adorned with brass leaves and hidden glass birds in a serene Italian garden-esque space. This beautiful piece of art is enhanced with an AR experience that allows guests to scan a QR code on their smartphone to speak their wish into an Instagram filter. Guests will be in awe as they watch their wish nestle into the golden canopy of the Wishing Tree’s crown.

As guests explore the destination, they can revel in the music of Streetmosphere as the beloved Renaissance-inspired live entertainment brings The Shoppes to life. Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, guests are invited to enjoy complimentary live entertainment in the streets of The Shoppes as the Streetmosphere cast dazzles. The beloved entertainment brings eye-catching historical yet chic looks and a Pop Opera-style sound that borrows the classical operatic genre and reimagines pop favorites to tell a unique story. Streetmosphere will be available for all to enjoy every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m throughout the destination.

Sing Out Loud with Kamu Ultra Karaoke

Guests can keep the music going as they make their way to KAMU Ultra Karaoke to be the star of the show. As the first high-end ultra luxurious karaoke club on the Strip, KAMU Ultra Karaoke is the perfect family entertainment for Memorial Day weekend. Guests can create life-long memories while singing at the top of their lungs with an extensive song catalog in the privacy of an upscale luxury suite that brings advanced technology to the karaoke scene.

Take the Picture of a Lifetime at Museum of Dream Space

Make the weekend picture perfect at the most photo worthy experiences in the iconic destination. Museum of Dream Space, also known as MoDS, provides Instagrammable backdrops that will bring in the likes. The one-of-a-kind immersive experience offers a world of culture and creativity filled with state-of-the-art technology and structural design. Guests can visit an array of awe-inspiring rooms within MoDS to create captivating moments to treasure forever. The renowned gondola experience is a must-do at The Shoppes that offers an impressive photo moment. With the backdrop of the spectacular famed canal that spans throughout the destination and boisterous serenading gondoliers, this is a once in a lifetime experience to place on the itinerary this Memorial Day weekend.

Discover Immersive Dining at The X Pot

Guests are invited to indulge as they savor an array of cuisines at unique dining experiences offered at Grand Canal Shoppes. The captivating immersive dining experience at The X Pot will delight guests and families alike this Memorial Day Weekend. The X Pot offers a unique dining experience that brings an Asian fusion flare and awakens the senses. Savor delicious hotpot base flavors and mouth-watering Wagyu dishes that will sure to be the highlight of the night.

X Pot (Courtesy X Pot)

This Memorial Day weekend, Fashion Show Las Vegas is the destination for exciting experiences! With immersive and customizable experiences in addition to top notch brands and dining options, Fashion Show Las Vegas makes for the perfect outing for guests and families alike.

Shop at Top Tier Brands

Guests can shop til they drop as they explore amazing brands that proves Fashion Show Las Vegas to be every fashionista’s dream. This Memorial Day Weekend, guests can discover new brands to enhance their style with Quay Australia to find the trendiest sunglasses, Honey Birdette for a little allure, Lip Lab by Bite to concoct the perfect one of a kind shade of lipstick, and so much more. Fashion Show Las Vegas has great brands to discover over the long holiday weekend.

Find Your Place in the Immersive Art Installations

Guests will be inspired by eye-catching art to enhance their photos at Fashion Show Las Vegas. Through the Memorial Day Weekend, guests are invited to explore and take their best selfie at curated art displays such as the vibrant Rainbow Stairs mural and the multi-dimensional installation Be Kind to Bugs. In addition, the destination recently launched their newest immersive pop art installation Summertime Happiness by local artist Pretty Done. Making for the perfect Instagrammable photo moment at Fashion Show Las Vegas, guests are welcomed to capture a one-of-a-kind photo at this memorable abstract freestyle art experience that will sure to bring in the likes.

Kona Grill (Courtesy Fashion Show Las Vegas)

Savor the Flavors at The Plaza

Indulge with delicious dining options on the famed Plaza as the beautiful sounds and views of the Las Vegas Strip are at their prime for Memorial Day Weekend. With 30 restaurants within the destination, guests can savor an array of delicious cuisines at Fashion Show. Guests can discover new flavors with Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse, a new addition to the Plaza, The Sugar Factory, a star studded favorite, or El Segundo Sol for the best brunch on The Strip.