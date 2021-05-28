Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Silicon Valley to the World- What’s better than films with the best of new Jewish and Israeli content? Those films in the comfort and safety of one’s home, of course! Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Director Tzvia Shelf announces the program will be produced in collaboration with Film Festival Flix this year for On Demand streaming. Included are 30 not-to-be-missed films, some with post-film Zoom discussions with film talent, writers, director, and producers.

The festival runs May 19 through June 2 and showcases 30 films in those 15 days, one film honoring each of the Festival’s 30 years. Films and documentaries from Italy, Poland, Canada, Israel, Germany, France, Brazil, Norway, Austria, and the United States are offered. This festival presents much entertaining as well as thought-provoking content for the long holiday weekend, including If You See My Mother, a comedy from France about a “mama’s boy”; Soros, an examination of the impact of billionaire George Soros; Forgiveness, a comedy from Israel that looks at faith; The Crossing, a drama from Norway about four children fleeing German soldiers in 1942 ; Here We Are, a father&son “drama/comedy” from Israel that undertakes the story of a boy with autism; Love It Was Not, a drama about a taboo romance in the setting of Auschwitz; and a Canadian drama about shifting conditions in Iran. Complete schedule here.

SVJFF Comedy Option: Forgiveness

Major feature titles include Howie Mandel’s But Enough About Me (closing day, with an interview with Mandel following); Aulcie, the inspiring story of Aulcie Perry; They Ain’t Ready for Me, a documentary about African American rabbinical student Tamar Manasseh who is engaged in social activism in Chicago’s south side; and Ruth: Justice Ginsberg in Her Own Words.

SVJFF Drama Option: The Crossing

Each film will be available for viewing for 72 hours, starting at the film’s scheduled time.

Not to be missed! Tickets and screening dates are available at www.svjff.org.