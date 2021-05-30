TheatreWorks Livestream June 5: “Writing Fragments Home”

Palo Alto, CA to the World – “I wrote this play to celebrate the differences we all have as human beings,” playwright Jeffrey Lo says. “It’s an unapologetically Filipino American story and I’m so excited to welcome audiences both Filipino and non-Filipino to take some time to live with these characters and learn a little bit about what their lives are like.”

Directed by Victor Malana Maog for this special fund raising event in partnership with Compassion in Oakland for Bay Area Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), Lo’s Writing Fragments Home tells the story of Jay, played by Jomar Tagatac, a young playwright with writer’s block. His girlfriend, played by Kara Wang, has just left him, he’s just lost his job, and he’s just moved back in with his Filipino-immigrant mother (Emily Kuroda). Stuck sleeping on the couch since his mother won’t let him stay in his old room, Jay must also endure her nagging for not “just becoming a nurse like she did.” During this seemingly lowest of low times in his life, Jay must learn to parse the pressures and dreams of his parents while also contending for his voice as a young artist of color.

Jomar Tagatec as “Jay”

Jeffrey Lo is a Filipino-American playwright and director based in the Bay Area. He is the recipient of the Leigh Weimers Emerging Artist Award, the Emerging Artist Laureate by Arts Council Silicon Valley and Theatre Bay Area Director’s TITAN Award. Selected directing credits include The Language Archive and The Santaland Diaries at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Vietgone and The Great Leap at Capital Stage, A Doll’s House, Part 2 and Eurydice at Palo Alto Players (TBA Awards finalist for Best Direction). In addition to his work in theatre he works as an educator and advocate for issues of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and has served as a grant panelist for the Zellerbach Family Foundation, Silicon Valley Creates and Theatre Bay Area. He is the Director of Community Partnerships and Casting Director at the Tony Award Winning TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

Victor Malana Maog was named one of American Theatre Magazine’s inaugural “People to Watch,” has worked at the Public Theater, Second Stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Classic Stage Company, Drury Lane Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Rep, Cal Shakes, Magic Theatre, etc. He also directed for ABC/Disney’s Casting Project and created live events, spectaculars, and experiences at Disney Parks Live Entertainment. A lifelong educator, he’s taught and directed in training programs across the country and has been a guest artist at NYU, Yale, ACT, MIT, UPenn, among others. Most recently, he’s directed for virtual celebrity charity events featuring Alan Menken, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, David Cross, and Daniel Dae Kim. Currently, he’s the Visiting Professor in Theatre at St. Mary’s College of California. BA, NYU/Gallatin.

Emily Kuroda as Jay’s mother

Other cast members include Will Doa as “Actor,” Moses Villarama as “Ronalda,” and Kara Wang (Good Trouble, Goliath, and the Rookie) as “Actress.”

Stage Director for this performance is Jenny Nguyen Nelson. Video production by Stephen Muterspaugh. Stage Manager is Randall K. Lum. Scenic Design by Chris Fitzer.

Livestream Saturday, June 5, 7pm PDT

Plus on demand viewing June 6 at 12pm through June 9 at 7pm

PAY WHAT YOU CAN AFFORD – FOR TICKET INFORMATION

A fundraiser for the Bay Area AAPI community through Compassion in Oakland