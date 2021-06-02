STEEPED and La Colombe Coffee – Perfect Together

Santa Cruz, CA to the World– STEEPED Coffee recently announced its partnership with La Colombe coffee purveyors. The result is a very pleasing coffee collaboration product combining the best of tradition and innovation. This collaboration with La Colombe is terrific news: La Colombe Coffee has been around for over 25 years, and they are known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. La Colombe continues to innovate in roasting and brewing for retailers, restaurants, hotels, cafes, and homes like yours all around the world.

For the uninitiated, STEEPED Coffee produces easily infusable ground coffee in their patented individual bags. We’ve reviewed their products here before, noting the excellent body as well as aroma and flavor achieved even from “bag” form vs. French press, drip, or other standard coffee prep method.

Efficient and delicious- the new La Colombe STEEPED coffee bag – Photo courtesy of STEEPED/La Colombe

The STEEPED method certainly delivers on its promise to help coffee enthusiasts “Pick Your Moment…” Just looking at the attractive, well-designed pouch gives hope of something good to come without too much fuss- invaluable at any time, most especially appreciated during this time of our world. The act of easily tearing open the packet containing the La Colombe Coffee and the instant aromatic burst of scent is a worthy part of the coffee enjoyment experience. As always, the unique protective packaging maintains the delicious aroma. Holding the easy-open compostable.5 oz packet that protects the bag is actually a part of the enjoyment of the STEEPED Coffee experience. The packet, itself, maintains that lovely buttery aroma, making even the preparation process part of one’s joy-in-a-cup coffee break.

La Colombe coffee: pick your moment for a rich roasted cup – photo courtesy of STEEPED/La Colombe

Our sampling method was as per instructions, mug per mug. The STEEPED bag yields a bit of sediment in the cup- the same as brewing using a French press might. It’s not this taste-tester’s favorite method but to have such quality coffee available- any time and anywhere- and with so much convenience is, well, a kind of a dream come true… Taste-testing could not have been more pleasant with this newest addition to the STEEPED ready-to-go choices of roasted and grown beans. In addition to the usual and customary evaluations, this frugal and mobile-living taste tester put the line through other rigorous tests and enjoyed terrific results.

Standard brew for each STEEPED “bag” is with 8 ounces of hot water. However, this taste-tester sampled at that ratio and also doubled the water-to-coffee ratio. Both the Medium and Dark roasts at doubled the volume or 2x 8 oz water were pleasant, flavorful, and with a slight acidity. Note: the La Colombe bean has that acidic good Italian coffee flavor. Currently offered are La Colombe Medium Roast, Dark Roast, and Swiss-Process decaf. Tasting notes of currant, caramel apple, and malt abound in the Medium Roast. The Dark Roast also demonstrates the promised tasting notes of baker’s chocolate, red wine, and spices. All brews stood up to (cow’s milk) half & half.

STEEPED coffee makes it entirely possible for those looking forward to a great cup of coffee each morning to have just that, any time and anywhere- whether one is trying to squeeze in a coffee with family or housemates commandeering the kitchen whilst sheltered-in-place, at one’s desk/work station once back on the job, on retreat in a cabin in the woods, or even undergoing the necessary car camping while writing without fee so as to catch a break…

Of note: STEEPED Coffee is now also offering organic ground coffee in their patent-pending bags. We hope to be taste-testing these beans next. Check out the STEEPED web site at www.steepedcoffee.com.

About Steeped Coffee

Steeped, Inc. based in Santa Cruz, California, is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation focused on every detail from farm-to-cup and beyond, to bring people the most convenient, quality, ethically sourced, and sustainably packaged products available. Steeped is the new standard in coffee helping to make quality coffee more accessible through its proprietary technology and Steeped Brewing Method that is licensed to over 200 of the top specialty roasters around the globe. Steeped delivers 100% freshly roasted, precision ground, and nitro-sealed specialty coffee pre-portioned within Steeped Full Immersion Filters. Steeped Coffee is the simplest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by just adding water, with no machine needed. Welcome to Coffee Simplified.

SOME FUN RECIPES TO USE FOR SUMMER COFFEE COOLERS

How to make the perfect Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate

For each serving, you’ll need

1 Steeped Coffee Pack

1 10 oz. mug

Filtered water

Directions

1. Heat filtered water to 205 degrees, or just below boiling

2. Place Steeped Bag at bottom of mug

3. Pour hot water over Steeped Bag until the mug is half full

4. Use string to dunk Steeped Bag 20 to 30 times over 1 minute

5. Leaving the Steeped Bag in, let the coffee steep for 5 to 7 minutes or more to taste

6. Remove Steeped Bag

Tips

· To serve a crowd, make multiple batches of Concentrate. Store leftover Concentrate in the fridge.

· Freeze Steeped coffee in ice cube trays. Use coffee cubes instead of regular ice cubes to avoid diluting your beverage.

· Everyone knows the best way to enjoy iced coffee is through a straw. Be kind to the environment – buy reusable, dishwasher-safe metal straws!

Now it’s time to win summer with basic Steeped Iced Coffee and 6 decadent variations.

1. Steeped Iced Coffee

For each serving, you’ll need

1 serving of Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (see above)

1 10-oz. glass

Ice

Optional: sugar and creamer or dairy substitute such as unsweetened almond milk

Directions

1. Fill the glass to the top with ice

2. Slowly pour the Steeped Coffee Concentrate into the glass

3. Optional: top off with your favorite sweetener, creamer or dairy substitute to taste. Stir and enjoy.

2. Steeped Iced Latte

You’ll need

Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (see above)

Milk

Cocktail shaker

Ice

Optional: sweetener or flavored coffee syrup to taste

Directions

1. Fill cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Add 1 part Steeped Ice Coffee Concentrate and 1 part milk.

3. Sweeten to taste, or replace sugar with flavored coffee syrup to make Vanilla Latte, Caramel Latte, etc.

4. Shake until foamy

5. Pour into a glass filled with ice

3. Steeped Blended (Frappuccino-Style) Coffee

You’ll need

Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (see above)

Milk

Blender

Ice

Whipped cream

Optional: sweetener or flavored coffee syrup to taste (see above)

Directions

1. Prepare as for Latte, but whir in a blender instead of a cocktail shaker.

2. Top with whipped cream to taste.

4. Steeped Iced Mocha

You’ll need

1 serving of Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (see above)

Good quality chocolate syrup

Ice

Milk or cream to taste

Whipped cream

Directions

1. Prepare basic Steeped Iced Coffee as above

2. Pour over ice

3. Stir in chocolate syrup and milk or cream to taste

4. Top with whipped cream to taste

5. Steeped Vietnamese Iced Coffee

You’ll need

1 serving of Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate

Sweetened condensed milk

Ice

Directions

1. Prepare basic Steeped Iced Coffee as above, omitting sugar and creamer.

2. Stir in sweetened condensed milk to taste.

3. Pour into tall glass over ice.

6. Steeped Thai Iced Coffee

You’ll need

Extra-strong Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (allow bag to steep a few extra minutes)

Sweetened condensed milk OR evaporated milk OR half-and-half

Ice

Ground cardamom

Directions

1. Prepare basic Steeped Iced Coffee as above.

2. Pour into tall glass over ice.

3. Top with your choice of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, or half-and-half, but DO NOT STIR. Sweeten to taste.

4. Sprinkle with ground cardamom

7. Steeped Spiked Iced Coffee

You’ll need

Steeped Iced Coffee Concentrate (see above)

Liqueur of your choice: hazelnut, orange, Irish cream, amaretto, etc.

Ice

Sweetener or creamer (optional)

Directions

1. Prepare basic Steeped Iced Coffee as above.

2. Pour into tall glass over ice.

3. Stir in 1 shot of liqueur.

4. Sweeten and top with creamer to taste. Stir and enjoy.