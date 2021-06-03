Volcan Tequila – The Tequila to Celebrate With For Any Occasion

Summer is upon us and with things opening back up, that means plenty of reasons to get together and celebrate. If you are looking for a unique and flavorful tequila to share with friends this summer, Volcan Tequila is the only tequila you should be raising your glass to make a toast with or to create a cocktail with.

The special flavor that comes through in Volcan Tequila comes from the fact that the agave is grown in the shadow of a volcano and the ash from the eruption created truly unique and fertile soil. Add to that, each agave takes 3,250 days to ripen before it is ready for harvest, meaning this is one truly unique and flavorful tequila.

“Aside from being made of 100% Blue Weber Agave, Volcán is proudly made from 100% heart. Our goal is to honor the history of tequila-making, by fusing time-honored traditions with innovative strategies in order to showcase the best flavors that our cooked agave has to offer. To achieve our desired depth of flavor and nuance, each expression is a unique blend of highland and lowland agave with zero additives. This untraditional blending of agaves really sets us apart and allows us to highlight the characteristic qualities of each terroir,” Allison Varone, VP of Emerging Brands, Moët Hennessy said. “Additionally, every tequila has a NOM, a four digital number which signifies that this is an authentic tequila produced in Mexico and specifically identifies the distillery in which it was produced. Only about 2% of brands operate in their own dedicated distillery, meaning dozens of tequilas can potentially be produced in the same facility and simply use additives to distinguish flavor between them. Volcán is one of the rare brands with its own dedicated distillery (NOM 1523), proudly owning the tequila-making process from beginning to end.”

“Absolutely. Tequila is quite versatile for cocktail creation and pairs easily with ingredients you probably already have on your bar cart. My personal go-to summer cocktail is the Volcán Valoma – a refreshing cocktail for the warmer season. The Volcán Blanco gives more depth of flavor than you get in a traditional mule and all you’ll need to do is combine 2oz of Volcán Tequila Blanco, grapefruit juice, lime juice, a little agave syrup, a pinch of salt in a highball glass and enjoy,” Allison said.

When it comes to tequilas, Volcan has a variety for every palate. You can begin with unaged (blanco) or choose from those aged for varying periods of time, including, reposado and cristalino. The cristalino is truly unique, with a fusion of aromas including: dried fruits, tobacco, chocolate, caramel and vanilla.

In the past decade the varieties of tequilas that you can choose from has simply become larger than an agave field. With so many choices and so many newcomers to the world of tequila, trying to find the right selection is a tough task. If you have any one very special occasion to celebrate, you want to make sure you celebrate with a memorable tequila and that is without question Volcan.

For more information, visit: Volcan