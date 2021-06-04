The Mama Sutra – Ancient Positions and Practices to Soothe the Modern Baby

Co-authored by Allie Kingsley Baker and Tony Baker, The Mama Sutra is an essential parenting handbook to more than forty methods to calm fussiness, encourage bowel movements, and help everyone get back to sleep. Meet the Lucky Rabbit, the Drunk Monk, the Spraying Mantis, and other time-tested and scientifically proven ways to help your baby feel better, developed with help from experts in the ancient art of holistic healing. Whether your little one is experiencing reflux, colic, constipation, or something you can’t quite identify, the simple and fun positions, holds, and massages in this adorable, illustrated guide present solutions to soothe them, one beneficial pose at a time. Through this proven methodology, you will become your baby’s own enlightened guru.

Endorsed by celebrities like Jenna Dewan, Nicky Hilton and Ashley Iaconetti, and reviewed by leading pediatricians, it is an indispensable guide for new parents.

“Whether you’re a first time parent or going for your second or third, you’ll appreciate having The Mama Sutra—essentially a holistic baby coach—in the palm of your hand. It’s light and fun—and most importantly, it works!” — Jenna Dewan

“Allie and Tony have found the cure to the feeling of desperation all parents feel when our baby is experiencing any level of discomfort: simple solutions confirmed by pediatricians, plus a spoonful of the best medicine there is—humor.” — Nicky Hilton

“Who knew there were so many ways to burp a baby?! Thanks to The Mama Sutra, first time parents like us will be better equipped to face the sleepless nights to come.“ — Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

“The Mama Sutra gives clear, practical advice for surviving the first months of parenthood. This book is an entertaining read for any parent dealing with newborn issues such as gas, constipation, fussiness, and sleeplessness.” — Dr. Blake Alban, MD, pediatrician, UCLA

“The Mama Sutra presents a wealth of wisdom and proven tactics for parents dealing with everything from gas to teething to sleep issues—and even tips to relieve their own stress. Sleep-deprived parents can easily flip to the topic they need and find solid, expert advice delivered with a dose of humor. This book is what every new parent needs.” — Dr. Sammy Kim, MD/MBA, Robertson Pediatrics



“Written with such an amusing and approachable rhythm, The Mama Sutra is unexpectedly practical and hysterically realistic. I’ve answered these questions over and over again over 12 years of practice, but never with such wit and and grit. This is a perfect little handbook for your new parenting adventures.” — Dr. Alexandra McCollum, MD, Beverly Hills Pediatrics

Allie Kingsley Baker & Tony Baker

About the Authors: Allie Kingsley Baker is an author and lifestyle expert. Her novels and cowritten celebrity books address hot topics in pop culture, lifestyle, and parenting. Tony Baker is an award-winning animated screenplay writer. Tony and Allie live in Southern California with their boss babies, Kingsley and Rocco Baker.

The Mama Sutra is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.