27 A Musical Adventure Review – High Energy Show at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Robert Johnson, Jim Morrison, and Amy Winehouse. What do they have in common? They changed the music. Some believe they changed the world. And they all died at the age of 27. How tragic. How much more they might have contributed to music…

Now, 27 – A Musical Adventure brings these music icons to life.

The production is on stage inside the room known as 24 Oxford at the recently opened Virgin Hotels Las Vegas where the Hard Rock Hotel was previously located. As part of the theme of the newly reimagined Las Vegas resort, 24 Oxford showroom is named after the address of the first Virgin Record Shop where Richard Branson sold his first record in 1971.

27 has been in production for 15 years . It initially debuted at Los Angelos’ legendary Troubadour Nightclub – just prior to the pandemic shutdowns on March 10, 2020 – to a standing room only crowd of more than 400 that danced and cheered for two hours.

The show takes you back in time. The performers are all on mark. Their wardrobes add to the authentic feel, and the musical re-creations are on spot. The singers are backed by an outstanding five piece band, and the audience is transported to the sights and sounds of the times.

In the interests of full disclosure, I used earplugs to bring the sound down to a level that allowed me to enjoy the performances – without being blown away by the high volume. But it is a good news/bad news kind of situation. The configuration of the room, which seats about 220 for this show, wraps around three sides of the stage. That means that no matter where you are, you are close to the action. You aren’t far from the bar either.

The artists initially perform individually, allowing you to reflect on where you were when their music was at the top of the charts.

Video screens on either side of the stage bring you actual footage of the performers portrayed in this show. The short narrative biography of each before they come on stage contains information about their successes and their demises. John O’Hurley, best known as his role of Peterman in Seinfeld, provides the narrative.

As a fan of Janis Joplin’s work, I especially enjoyed Adi Argelazi‘s performance. She nailed Janis Joplin’s version of Me and Bobby Mcgee and Mercedes Benz. I closed my eyes and thought it was Janis singing…

Be prepared to be even more up close and personal when Toby Rand performing as Jim Morrison of The Doors takes the 1967 Billboard chart topper “Light My Fire” right into the audience. Toby not only sounds like Morrison, but looks like him.

Other performers include John Arthur Bingham as Robert Johnson, Nazim Chambi as Jimi Hendrix, Gabe Maska as Kurt Cobain, and Lea Cappelli as Amy Winehouse

The finale brings all the performers together in a rock concert like no other. You may find yourself in the company of many others dancing in the aisles as you listen to Sweet Home Chicago.

Performances of this dynamic rock-retrospective 27 – A Musical Adventure are Wednesday through Sunday at 8:30 p.m. The show is open to ages 18 and up. If this was your music, then this is a must see. Contact Virgin Hotels for more information.

By Dianne Davis and Burt Davis