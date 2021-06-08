Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge Fourth of July Grand Opening

This Fourth of July Weekend in Las Vegas is lining up to be one of the all-time most memorable weekends in recent memory. Among the reasons is Resorts World Las Vegas with their grand opening and with that is the debut of Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge.

Welcome to Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, a Clique Hospitality project, an upscale escape with a cache of vintage and rare champagnes, vivid artisanal cocktails and aromatic wines will open its doors on Thursday, June 24 in conjunction with the debut of Resorts World Las Vegas. To celebrate their highly-anticipated grand opening, Gatsby’s will be pulling out all the stops with a weekend of festivities to kick-off the July 4th holiday. Expect over-the-top libations from their masterful cocktail collection that offers one-of-a-kind sips with a presentation unlike any other with up close and personal performances and DJ sets from top names in entertainment. Questlove will get the party started performing an intimate DJ set on Thursday, July 1. Musical duo and Resorts World resident DJs, Brody Jenner + Devin Lucien will take to the stage with a DJ set on Friday, July 2. DJ KARMA and DJ SHIFT will be spinning on the ones and twos to keep the party going and provide the vibes with their set on Saturday, July 3 followed by DJ E-ROCK who will close out the weekend with a special set on Sunday, July 4.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 1 – Questlove | Set Time: 11:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Friday, July 2 – Brody Jenner + Devin Lucien | Set Time: 11:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 3 – DJ KARMA + DJ SHIFT | Set Time: 9:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Sunday, July 4 – E-ROCK | Set Time: 9:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge Resorts World Las Vegas

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109