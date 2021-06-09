THE KARDASHIAN KLOSET TO DEBUT FIRST BOUTIQUE AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Fans of the Family Will Be Able to Shop One-of-a-Kind



Pieces from the e-Commerce site at the Las Vegas Pop-Up

Las Vegas, NV Resorts World announced it will debut the first and only pop-up shop of Kardashian Kloset, the Kardashian-Jenner e-commerce retail resale site. The popular online retailer features items from the family’s personal closets and offers a wide range of designer clothing from athleisure to black tie, plus shoes, accessories and jewelry. This will be Kardashians Kloset’s first physical location and will offer one-of-a-kind items not available online.

Opening on June 24, the pop-up boutique will feature pieces from Kris Jenner, KimKardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick. The items for sale are hand selected by the family and will be replenished weekly. Fans will be able to shop recognizable pieces such as the stunning Roberto Cavalli evening gown worn by Kris Jenner at her famous Christmas party and Kylie Jenner’s rare tie dye embroidered Hermès Birkin x Jay Ahr.

“Kardashian Kloset is the perfect addition to Resorts World Las Vegas’s retail collection of truly unique and exclusive boutiques,” said Matt Pinal, Resorts World Las Vegas Vice President of Retail. “As the first and only Kardashian Kloset location in the world, resort guests and Kardashian-Jenner fans will have the special opportunity to shop limited-edition and rare items from the family’s personal closets, only at Resorts World Las Vegas.”

“We are thrilled to be back in Las Vegas at the new fabulous Resort World Las Vegas,” said Cici Bussey, co-owner of Kardashian Kloset with the Kardashian-Jenner family. “With the city fully open and thriving, coupled with the rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar resale business, Las Vegas was the obvious choice to open our first and only Kardashian Kloset pop-up boutique in the world!. It’s a bull market, a resale market, and a Vegas market.

Kardashian Kloset will join Resorts World Las Vegas’s previously announced curated collection of boutiques, located at The District, which spans 70,000 square feet. In addition to the pop-up boutique, Resorts World Las Vegas and the Kardashian-Jenner family are exploring additional partnership opportunities throughout the property. Additional details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Photography by Lorena Ballesteros