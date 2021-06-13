Father’s Day Dining Roundup Around Chicagoland

With Father’s Day nearly here, check out some great places for celebrating Father’s Day as you read on.

BARTOLI’S PIZZERIA

Complimentary Wings for Dad at Bartoli’s

Sunday, June 20

FREE wings with $30 purchase

This Father’s Day, Chicagoans can treat dad to Bartoli’s original deep dish and tavern-style pies. All customers will receive a complimentary order of small Buffalo Wings for dad with the mention of “Father’s Day” when they place an order of $30 or more.* Dad will enjoy eight large wings with a choice of mild, spicy, or barbecue sauce served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.

*$30 minimum purchase required. Supplies limited. Offer valid at both Roscoe Village and West Town locations. Pick up and delivery only. One per customer. Not valid with any other offers or promotions.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Bartoli’s):

Locations:

Roscoe Village: 1955 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60613 | (773) 248.0455 |

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

West Town: 658 N. Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622 | (312) 929.4133 |

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

www.bartolispizzeria.com

THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN & THE RAMBLER KITCHEN + TAP

Father’s Day U.S. Open Viewing Party at Graystone Tavern and The Rambler

Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20

$4 to $8 drink specials

Sister bars The Graystone Tavern in Wrigleyville and The Rambler in North Center will each host a Father’s Day U.S. Open watch party and golf bag giveaway for the 2021 U.S. Open from Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20 beginning at 11 a.m. daily. The complete lineup of specials at each location is available below.

THE GRAYSTONE TAVERN

The golf championship will be shown on 16 TVs throughout Graystone including six TVs in the outdoor beer garden.

Drink specials will include $4 Miller Lite Drafts and $5 Jim Beam Peach and Apple shots.

Golf-themed cocktails for $8 each will include the Valhalla Breakfast with Jim Beam Black, Cointreau, lemon sour, and orange marmalade with an orange slice, Tito’s Transfusion with Tito’s Vodka and Owen’s Barstool Transfusion Mix, John Daly with Tito’s Vodka, lemonade and iced tea, and the Kentucky Links with Maker’s Mark, peach schnapps and ginger beer.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Graystone Tavern):

THE RAMBLER KITCHEN & TAP

The golf championship will be shown on 20 TVs throughout the bar and beer garden.

Drink specials will include $5 Corona Premier drafts, $5 Leinenkugel Summer Shandy drafts, $5 Truly and a golf-themed cocktail menu featuring Tito’s Transfusion with Tito’s Vodka and Owen’s Barstool Transfusion Mix, a Birdie Spritz with Hornitos Plata Tequila, Aperol, club soda and grapefruit, and Nolet’s Play Another Round with NOLET’S Silver Gin, grapefruit juice, club soda, and a pink salt rim.

Graystone_Year-Round Patio

PHOTO (credit: Papergirl PR):

Graystone Tavern: 3441 N Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL 60657 | (773) 666-5450 | www.graystonetavernchicago.com website

Hours: Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap: 4128 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8881 |

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

REWIRED PIZZA CAFE & BAR

“Dad’s Best Friend” Father’s Day Special at Rewired

Sunday, June 20

$32 pizza and beer special

Perfect for the dad who is also a dog lover, Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar in Edgewater will offer a “Dad’s Best Friend” pizza and beer specials this Father’s Day. For $32, guests will enjoy a large specialty pizza and a six pack of Lulu Lager. Earlier this year, Rewired partnered with Empirical Brewery to create an exclusive canned “Lulu Lager” brew in honor of Rewired owner Daniel Barat’s rescue dog, Lulu, (@luluslagerchi).

Rewired offers seven specialty pizzas including a Philly Cheese Steak Pizza with white sauce, mozzarella cheese, philly cheese steak, peppers and onions, an Al Pastor Pizza with al pastor pork, pineapple, pickled onion, cilantro and green salsa, a Fried Chicken Pizza with house fried chicken, bell pepper, cheddar and ranch, and more.

Rewired Cafe, Interior Photo

PHOTO (courtesy of Rewired Pizza Cafe):

Location: 1100 W Thorndale Chicago, IL 60660 | (773) 360-1621 | www.rewiredcafe.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

SCRATCHBOARD KITCHEN

Father’s Day Take & Bake Special at Scratchboard Kitchen

Saturday, June 19 (brunch kit pickup)

$100 brunch kit to-go for 4 guests

Father’s Day Take and Bake Brunch Kits To-Go will be available from Scratchboard Kitchen in Arlington Heights for pickup on Saturday, June 19. The $100 brunch kit serves four people and has everything needed to reheat and bake a fresh brunch for Dad on Sunday morning. The kit includes Fruit Salad with lime vinaigrette, Shrimp Aguachile, Breakfast Burritos with scrambled eggs, beans, potato, carnitas, salsa, avocado and cabbage slaw, and Cinnamon Rolls. Add-ons include Biscuits and Gravy, Caviar Board with donut holes and onion dip, and pastry selections including Roasted Strawberry and Rosemary Scones, Wild Berry Pop Tarts, a Gluten Free Butter Rum Loaf with coconut icing, Cherry Vanilla Clafoutis and Biscuits (half dozen). To order, visit this site

Scratchboard Kitchen Exterior

PHOTO (credit: Michael Schumann):

Location: 5 W. Campbell St. | Arlington Heights, IL 60005 | (847) 749-3103 |

www.scratchboardkitchenah.com

Hours: Monday & Tuesday: CLOSED | Wednesday – Sunday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

UVAE KITCHEN & WINE BAR

Father’s Day Weekend Al Fresco Wine Tasting at Uvae

Saturday, June 19 at 3 p.m.

$30 per person

Chicagoans can treat Dad to an al fresco wine tasting on the patio at Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar in Andersonville on Saturday, June 19. Uvae will host an in-person wine tasting on their intimate flower-lined sidewalk patio for $30 per person. The tasting will focus on wines from Oregon and will be socially distanced with 6-foot spacing between tables on the patio.

The event features 4 four-ounce pours and will be led by Uvae Sommeliers and guest wine makers. Small bite add-ons include a Cheese Plate ($15), Cheese & Charcuterie Plate ($20) and Duck Pâté ($12). For more information and to register, visit Chicago wine tastings

Uvae Patio

PHOTO (courtesy of Uvae):

Location: 5553 N Clark St | Chicago, IL 60640 | 773.654.1432 |

www.uvaechicago.com

Hours: Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHIRLYBALL CHICAGO, NAPERVILLE & VERNON HILLS

Father’s Day Summer Series at WhirlyBall

Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20

$20 to $45 per person packages

Ideal for family gatherings to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day, WhirlyBall will offer a Summer Series package which includes a special deal on entertainment paired with food and drink. Reservations are strongly recommended. Guests can choose from three packages including:

Fun Daze: $20 per person includes one hour of WhirlyBall, Bowling or LaserTag + pizza

Good Times: $30 per person includes one hour of WhirlyBall, Bowling or LaserTag + pizza and two appetizers

Game On: $45 per person includes one hour of WhirlyBall, Bowling or LaserTag + pizza, two appetizers and two hours of beer and wine

WhirlyBall, WhirlyBall Play

PHOTO (courtesy of WhirlyBall):

Location:

1825 W. Webster Ave. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773-486-7777

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, IL 60563 | 630-932-4800

285 Center Dr. Vernon Hills, IL 60061 | 847-918-0800

www.whirlyball.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: Open by reservation only | Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Saturday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Prairie Grass

Father’s Day Grilling Packages from the Prairie Grass Cafe Kitchen





Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris

Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, IL 60062; 847-205-4433) is offering a special Father’s Day dinner package and meal kits for carryout making your celebration special and delicious. Let Prairie Grass Cafe do the prep making it easy for you to enjoy your Father’s Daycelebration at home. Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris have curated some delicious, raw, cook-at-home packages for the entire family to enjoy.



Order packages before 6 PM, Thursday, June 17 for pick-up between 11 AM and 3 PM, Sunday, June 20. Each package serves two people and is prepared and ready for you to cook at home.

Prepare at home

Enjoy Delicious Father’s Day Specials Dining at Prairie Grass Cafe



In addition to their regular menu, Prairie Grass Cafe will be serving these delicious Father’s Day specials. Dinner will begin at 5 PM for dine-in and carryout begins at 4 PM; specials are available alongside Prairie Grass Cafe’s regular menu.



Dessert

Connect with Prairie Grass Cafe



For more information, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe on Twitter at twitter.com/prairiegrasscaf and twitter.com/sarahstegner; on Instagram at instagram.com/prairiegrasscafe , on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe.

Photos: Courtesy of Prairie Grass Cafe and Kurman Communications

