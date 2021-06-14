Gordie Brown Review – Lasting Impressions is Great Entertainment

Gordie Brown is one of my favorite performers. So I was delighted to check out his new show at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. Gordie is a multi-talented performer – a singer, an impressionist, a musician, and a comedian. He packs 60 plus impressions into his fast-paced act. Each time I attend his show, I am treated to new impressions with wonderful comedic elements.

This time there was Pearl Jam and lyrics from Dr. Fauci. Hootie and the Blowfish were represented . The Viagra joke – as done by Paul Simon this time – finds it way into all his shows, but the audience loves it. Gordie is working on his Biden and wonders, “Too soon?” But he ties Biden to his well crafted Henry Fonda/Kate Hepburn Golden Pond routine. An aging Tom Jones bit brings roaring laughter from the crowd. And Neal Diamond’s September Morn becomes “Except for Porn.” At various times Gordie picks up the guitar to add to his lyrics and characterizations.

The audience, a mix of first timers and repeaters, loved his routines.Sam Smith with a lisp, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Stewart, Garth Brooks, Billy Ray Cyrus – they all turn up and often with some pretty darned creative dialogue of new lyrics to their songs. This show is fast-paced.

Other audience favorites were Barry Manilow, Elvis Presley, and Joe Cocker. Mike Tyson and the ear incident is hilarious. A must see. Then the cast of characters auditioning for the role of Batman – Ray Romano, Charley Sheen, Owen Wilson, Jackie Mason, and Robin Williams.

And what would a Gordie Brown show be without Willie Nelson singing “Of all the joints I’ve smoked before.” What makes Gordie an enduring performer in Las Vegas is the combination of energy, writing lyrics, singing lyrics, gesturing and the way his face morphs right into the characters.

Bottom line: Gordie is animated, creative, unique and connects with his audience. The Golden Nugget is located right on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Take the time to stroll the covered street and see the viva vision light show – the world’s largest digital display – and nightly live music before or after the show. Gordie Brown – Lasting Impressions is just down home fun. Gordie Brown is at the Golden Nugget on Thursdays or Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.