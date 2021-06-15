Celebrating Dad With Gourmet Grill Kits from Cooper’s Hawk

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants are spreading across the country and Splash Magazines Worldwide readers might be able to enjoy their grill kits this Father’s Day. Are you nearby?
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a lifestyle brand centered around food and wine has created a
Father’s Day Grill Kit for four. Cooper’s Hawk Executive Chef Matt McMillin and his team have
put together a fool-proof way to celebrate Dad with gourmet treats that are sure to please the
whole family. The kit includes a meaty main course with a few gourmet touches – including
Chef’s favorite seasoning blend, sublime and delicious bruschetta and a perfect summertime
dessert of berries with lemon pound cake.
The menu includes:
Pretzel Bread & Butter
Classic Tomato Bruschetta Burrata, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze
Four 8-oz Filets Chef Matt’s Special Seasoning Pack
Four Baked Potatoes with Toppings Whipped Butter, Sour Cream, Aged Cheddar,
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallion
Asparagus
Lemon Pound Cake Crème Légère, Summer Berries
The kit serves four people for $199.99 and can be ordered on Eventbrite and picked up at
Cooper’s Hawk locations.
Chef Matt McMillin, Vice President of Culinary and Beverage Innovation, has been with
Cooper’s Hawk since 2010. He is an award-wining chef, educator and cookbook author. During
the pandemic, McMillin and his team have brought the art of meal kits to new heights!
Instructions are simple and illustrative and are designed to simplify the process of making
beautifully prepared and plated meals. The kits are designed for both novice and experienced
grillers and chefs.
And what’s a celebration with Cooper’s Hawk without a little vino? The experts at the winery
recommend pairing the grilled delights with their multi-award-winning Cooper’s Hawk Lux
Cabernet Sauvignon with for an additional $35.99. Cooper’s Hawk Lux wines are crafted in
small batches from high-quality, low-yield vineyards, resulting in fruit of intense, concentrated
flavors. The Cabernet Sauvignon is aged in oak barrels to soften tannins and add balance,
structure, and character designed to evolve gracefully with age.
Note that Cooper’s Hawk Wine Club Members can save ten to twenty percent off retail wines,
plus earn points on all purchases. Find more information about the 500,000-member Cooper’s
Hawk Wine Club here. Membership includes many unique benefits including special events with
winemaking and culinary celebrities and a global travel program.
The grill kits must be ordered by June 16th and will be available for pick up at designated
times from June 19th – June 20th.
About Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built upon the
belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. A lifestyle brand focused
on creating memorable moments that enrich lives, the company is home to nearly 500,000 Wine
Club members and operates 45 locations in 10 states. The concept is a fusion of familiar
elements – modern casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room, and artisanal retail market
combined to create an entirely new hospitality experience. Cooper’s Hawk has won over 600
awards for its wine and has been named the Official Wine of the Screen Actors Guild® Awards.
The restaurant has opened two new restaurants in 2021 and plans on opening two more by year’s
end.
Photos: Courtesy of Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
