Celebrating Dad With Gourmet Grill Kits from Cooper’s Hawk

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants are spreading across the country and Splash Magazines Worldwide readers might be able to enjoy their grill kits this Father’s Day. Are you nearby?

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a lifestyle brand centered around food and wine has created a

Father’s Day Grill Kit for four. Cooper’s Hawk Executive Chef Matt McMillin and his team have

put together a fool-proof way to celebrate Dad with gourmet treats that are sure to please the

whole family. The kit includes a meaty main course with a few gourmet touches – including

Chef’s favorite seasoning blend, sublime and delicious bruschetta and a perfect summertime

dessert of berries with lemon pound cake.

Father’s Day Chef



The menu includes:

 Pretzel Bread & Butter

 Classic Tomato Bruschetta Burrata, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze

 Four 8-oz Filets Chef Matt’s Special Seasoning Pack

 Four Baked Potatoes with Toppings Whipped Butter, Sour Cream, Aged Cheddar,

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallion

 Asparagus

 Lemon Pound Cake Crème Légère, Summer Berries

The kit serves four people for $199.99 and can be ordered on Eventbrite and picked up at

Cooper’s Hawk locations.



Chef Matt McMillin, Vice President of Culinary and Beverage Innovation, has been with

Cooper’s Hawk since 2010. He is an award-wining chef, educator and cookbook author. During

the pandemic, McMillin and his team have brought the art of meal kits to new heights!

Instructions are simple and illustrative and are designed to simplify the process of making

beautifully prepared and plated meals. The kits are designed for both novice and experienced

grillers and chefs.

Chef Matt McMillin



And what’s a celebration with Cooper’s Hawk without a little vino? The experts at the winery

recommend pairing the grilled delights with their multi-award-winning Cooper’s Hawk Lux

Cabernet Sauvignon with for an additional $35.99. Cooper’s Hawk Lux wines are crafted in

small batches from high-quality, low-yield vineyards, resulting in fruit of intense, concentrated

flavors. The Cabernet Sauvignon is aged in oak barrels to soften tannins and add balance,

structure, and character designed to evolve gracefully with age.

Lux Wines



Note that Cooper’s Hawk Wine Club Members can save ten to twenty percent off retail wines,

plus earn points on all purchases. Find more information about the 500,000-member Cooper’s

Hawk Wine Club here. Membership includes many unique benefits including special events with

winemaking and culinary celebrities and a global travel program.

The grill kits must be ordered by June 16th and will be available for pick up at designated

times from June 19th – June 20th.

About Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is built upon the

belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. A lifestyle brand focused

on creating memorable moments that enrich lives, the company is home to nearly 500,000 Wine

Club members and operates 45 locations in 10 states. The concept is a fusion of familiar

elements – modern casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room, and artisanal retail market

combined to create an entirely new hospitality experience. Cooper’s Hawk has won over 600

awards for its wine and has been named the Official Wine of the Screen Actors Guild® Awards.

The restaurant has opened two new restaurants in 2021 and plans on opening two more by year’s

end.

Lots to taste



