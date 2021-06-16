The Garfield Park 1865 Coalition Celebrates Juneteenth – 3 DAY Event

The Garfield Park 1865 Coalition Celebrates Juneteenth with 3-DAY

“1865 Festival” & Will Honor Black Veterans with Flag Raising Ceremony

(Chicago, IL) In honor of the black national holiday “Juneteenth,” The Garfield Park 1865 Fest Coalition is hosting a 3- Day festival celebrating Juneteenth/Emancipation Day while honoring Black veterans and those currently serving in the military. Also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Emancipation Day, the holiday celebrates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States until 1865.

On Friday, June 18, 2021 – Sunday, June 20, 2021 the 1865 Festival (#1865Fest) will take place at the Garfield Park Golden Dome located at 100 N. Central Park at 2pm – 5pm (Friday) and the Music Circle at 11am – 8pm (Saturday and Sunday). The weekend event is FREE to adults and children.

Registration for the military honors is also available via Eventbrite. No registration is required on Saturday or Sunday.

Friday – Military Honors: The weekend will kick off on Friday, June 18th with a military honor VIP reception to honor men and women who have and are currently serving and end with the rising of the original Juneteenth flag which will remain raised throughout the entire weekend.

Saturday and Sunday – African American Culture: Each day will be filled with a series of events consisting of cultural workshops. On Sunday a live gospel concert will be held in the music circle.

Founder of The 1865 Festival and Westside Cultural Alliance Carol Johnson says “It’s an opportunity to combine culture, education and community. Emancipation and freedom were not created equal so it’s our responsibility to celebrate this historic moment in Black culture.”

About The 1865 Festival

The 1865 festival is produced by West Side community members and various organizations. Partnering organizers include: Westside Cultural Alliance, Breakthrough Urban Ministries, 11th District CPD, Fathers Who Care, The Black Remembrance Project, Tops & Bottoms, WestCare Illinois, INVC, UCAN, Drawn Out Ministries, Westside Rising, Garfield Parksides and SwankPublic Relations. To participate in the 1865 Festival please email to GarfieldPark1865Fest@gmail.com or via phone at 708.996.0818.

The Garfield Park 1865 Coalition is a strategic group of community residents, families, stakeholders. local businesses, churches and organizations who intentionally came together to ensure continued equity, sustainability and enhance the quality of life in the Garfield Park community.

Westside Cultural Alliance is a non-for-profit organization working to engage, collaborate and partner with Chicago's westside community and the greater westside Chicagoland area. It serves as a vehicle to enhance, preserve and share in the conversation of the Westside cultural contribution to the city of Chicago.

Mission

Fighting for Chicago’s Westside – To Preserve and Recognize Chicago’s Westside cultural contribution to the Chicagoland area.

Photo credit: “Westside Cultural Alliance.”