Father’s Day 2021 – Dining with Dad on the West Coast

Father’s Day is simply the day to celebrate Dad and make him happy. Pass on the tie or pretty much any other gift, nothing makes Dad quite as happy as a memorable meal with his family. From Las Vegas to Los Angeles and San Diego, Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a few of our favorite spots to celebrate Dad this year.

Messhall Kitchen

This Father’s Day weekend (Friday 6/18-6/20) bring Dad into Messhall Kitchen in Los Feliz and indulge in feast-worthy BBQ packages or order one to-go. Then be sure to raise a glass to Dad with their “My Old Man” High Roller Old Fashioned made with Old Ripy 104 proof Bourbon ($21). Update Dad’s wardrobe with some Messhall merch like their hats and T’s and they’ll donate 20% of the profits to Best Friends Animal Society LA in honor of their local pet parents!

Islands Restaurants

With Father’s Day right around the corner, go-to neighborhood spot, Islands Restaurants, is celebrating dads with a special $15 Burger & Beer promotion. The in-restaurant only promotion includes a choice of any burger and any 16 oz. cold draft beer all day long on Sunday, June 20th. This comes as Islands recently embarked on a Clean & Customized initiative, doubling down on its commitment to quality with a sweeping campaign to avoid growth hormones, antibiotics, artificial ingredients and preservatives in its latest menu roll-out.

The Milky Way (9108 W Pico Blvd):

This Father’s Day, Los Angeles’ Spielberg family-owned neighborhood kosher dairy restaurant The Milky Way will be hosting their favorite Sunday brunch for all to celebrate the dads in their lives. Enjoy Sunday brunch with classic and modern tunes performed by pianist Zak Astor while indulging in refreshing Peach Bellini or Mimosas, then fill-up on brunch favorites like the Brioche French Toast, Eggs Benedict Florentine, Potato Latkes and Eggs, and more! On this day only, The Milky Way will be offering an exclusive $10 bounce back gift card for every person that dines with them on this special day.

Sunday brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. Sunday hours are 10:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. The Milky Way is open for indoor and outdoor dining, reservations can be made here or by calling 310.859.0004.

Gilley’s Restaurant at Treasure Island Las Vegas

Offered Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon, guests can enjoy tasty breakfast choices, including:



$17 Texas French Toast – Cinnamon and vanilla laced Texas toast griddled in butter and topped with powdered sugar, served with maple syrup

$23 Chicken Fried Steak – Golden brown beef steak topped with country gravy and served with scrambled or fried eggs and tater tots

$16 Breakfast Burrito – scrambled eggs, shredded cheese and tater tots wrapped in a flour tortilla with homemade salsa. $18 Loco Moco – Hamburger patty, steamed rice and an egg any style, served with mushroom gravy$29 Steak & Eggs – 12 oz. New York steak, two eggs any style and tater tots, served with Texas toast$22 Bottomless Mimosas (available until 2 p.m.)



Guests and visitors can enjoy always free parking in both the Self Parking Garage and Valet parking service at Treasure Island.

Westlake Village Inn: The Perfect Destination for Dad

If you’re located in Southern California and searching for the perfect spot to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day, look no further than the hidden gem that is Westlake Village Inn. Located just outside of Los Angeles, Westlake Village Inn is a beautiful 17 acre resort that offers a variety of activities, restaurants and curated amenities! Outlined below are a few (of the many) experiences that the Inn has to offer this Father’s Day.

The Stonehaus is a vibrant coffee house by morning, transitioning into a European-style winery as the day progresses to evening. Nestled in its private vineyard, this Italian styled enoteca is the place to relax in the gorgeous outdoor ambiance. You can find a spot by a fire-pit and partake in wine tasting, wood-fired pizza, live music, and even a game of bocci ball! The Stonehaus will also be hosting a BBQ for Father’s Day from 12pm – 6pm.