MAKE MUSIC CHICAGO HAPPENS THIS MONDAY!

More than 90 live, in-person performances, 40 locations throughout the city, plus a dozen online-only events — on Mon., June 21, Chicago will join 100 other U.S. cities and more than 1,000 cities around the world to celebrate the joy of music. Chicago has the opportunity to enjoy music everywhere.



Whether you want to learn harmonica, play alongside a professional orchestra or simply take in a concert, Make Music Chicago offers something for everyone! All events are free and open to the public. See our full schedule of events here.

Make Music Chicago June 21, 2019

HIT THE RIVERWALK FOR PLAY-ALONGS AND FREE LESSONS!

Love play-alongs, great performances and free lessons? Then head to the Riverwalk on Make Music Chicago Day! Enjoy Evanston Escola de Samba’s open rehearsal — and try out some Brazilian percussion instruments — in the Confluence. Take free guitar lessons at the Jetty. At the River Theater, try your hand at the harmonica with free lessons, complimentary harmonicas included! Or stop by the Steelpan Petting Zoo and Ukulele Jam at O’Brien’s. And don’t miss the free performances in the newly opened Community Marketplace, at the Vietnam Memorial Fountain, at O’Brien’s and at the Northman Beer and Cider Garden. Check out all the great Riverwalk events here.

CELEBRATE THE OPEN ROAD!

On Make Music Day, June 21, join a musical walk in the park with Chicago-based vocal quartet Fourth Coast Ensemble. The group will perform “Journey Songs,” an interactive event produced by the International Music Foundation and made possible by the Zell Family Foundation and Night Out in the Parks.

The singers’ voices and piano will be amplified throughout Tom (Ping) Memorial Park, inviting passersby to explore, wander, stroll and amble along to a soundtrack of songs by Schubert and Vaughan Williams, international folk songs and contemporary classical music. Bring your walking shoes and follow the musicians throughout the park. Or set up a picnic and watch the moving celebration! Learn more about the Fourth Coast Ensemble here.

Photos: Courtesy of International Music Foundation.