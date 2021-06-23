Ravinia is Back – Enjoy Wonderful Concerts and Great Food

Tickets are on sale for Concerts Between July 1 and August 15 and Ravinia Welcomes New Executive Chef to its Restaurants

Even more of the Ravinia Festival is waiting for you with the following additions to its summer 2021 schedule:

THE BEACH BOYS

Counting Crows, August 19

Marie Osmond with special guest David Archuleta (Ravinia debuts), August 25

Allison Russell (Ravinia debut) opens for Lake Street Dive, August 26

Lady A, September 3

The Roots, September 4

John Legend, with opener The War and Treaty, September 5 & 6

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, September 19

Frank Orrall (of Thievery Corporation), September 23 (Carousel concert)

Ms. Lauryn Hill, September 25

Tickets for all of these added performances are on sale.

In addition, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will perform a special salute to the late, great Leonard Bernstein, Unboxing Bernstein: A Live Revue, led by rising star conductor Teddy Abrams, in both his CSO and Ravinia debuts, on August 7.

Ruben Studdard sings Luther Vandross has been added as the opening act for Brian McKnight on July 30.

The previously announced September 19 performance by Ziggy Marley has been cancelled.

Ravinia is also pleased to welcome Samantha Stefanski as its new Levy Restaurants Executive Chef in the Dining Pavilion and BMO Rooftop. “Chef Sam” will refresh all of the in-park menus for this season, from restaurant dining to Ravinia Market grab-and-go options, with a focus on using local ingredients and adopting current trends, while maintaining some fan-favorite items.

Tickets for 2021 performances will go on sale in two phases on Ravinia’s website, ravinia.org: on June 16 for concerts between July 1 and August 15, and on July 21 for concerts after August 15.

As previously announced, Pavilion seating for the first half of the season (concerts between July 1 – mid-August), will be sold in physically distanced groups of two or four. The South Lawn will provide audiences with pre-reserved, distanced pods for two, four, or six people and will feature a screen showing the live video feed of the stage. The North Lawn will have a reduced capacity of general admission access with first-come, first-served seating. The capacity of the North Lawn will be scaled according to current guidelines at the time, but guests are expected to distance appropriately. Pavilion seating will increase to full capacity for concerts after August 13.

Ravinia will follow current protocols from the CDC and local authorities; concertgoers should check ravinia.org/page/2021Policies for the most up-to-date guidelines and protocols that meet or exceed the CDC’s recommendations.

About Ravinia

As always, guests can bring their own picnics, including food and liquor. A full range of dining options is available at the park, from casual carts to fine dining. Ravinia performances occur rain or shine. Visit the website for the most up-to-date programming and protocols.

Artists, dates, and programs are subject to change.

