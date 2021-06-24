Split Single’s Amplificado Review – A Perfect Fit for the Times

If you, like me, have been waiting for inspired music to forget the grim year we all just endured, Jason Narducy has something for you. Influenced by the anxiety of sitting around at home with only a bonkers political environmental to keep you company, Split Single’s new rock album, Amplificado is out on June 25th. It’s a tight collection of powered up guitar songs that will break you out of the pandemic blues.

Split Single’s Amplificado is out June 25th

The players on this album are impressive: the leader is Chicago-based musician Jason Narducy (Bob Mould Band, Superchunk, Verbow) is joined by REM’s Mike Mills on bass and Jon Wurster of Mountain Goats and a zillion other bands on drums. That is a killer line up.

The first single, “(Nothing You Can Do To) End This Love,”is a message of love. “The chords and melody for this song sounded like defiance to me,” says Narducy. “I wanted to write a lyric that matched this sonic mood. The first words that came into my head were ‘She loves her and he loves him.’ So it ended up being an unconventional love song. I’m expressing support and joy for diverse couples everywhere, including but not only my friends that appear in the video.” It’s a perfect release for Pride Month celebrations.

Narducy voiced what the rest of us felt

The album also features back-to-back, high-octane, politically inspired jams: “Stone Heart World” and “95 Percent”. This part of the album is relatable for everyone who was stuck inside this past year and watching the chaotic events of a US political system that has lost its way. These songs feature hard beats, killer solos and in-your-face lyrics like, “it’s just a cover for country clubs and stolen public funds” and “no answers, just a way to keep ten yachts floating on school kids lost hope”. It seems like Narducy voiced what the rest of us felt, but instead of yelling at the TV or into a pillow he channeled it into badass songwriting. The punk sensibilities of these songs seem to fit the times perfect.

Those three songs alone make the album worth a spin (or a download, or a stream, or however we are getting our music these days), but trust me the rest of the album is solid as well. The sounds move from provocative, to haunting, to vulnerable and then back to aggressive. Amplificado encapsulates how we have being feeling, but it also feels like a release from difficult times and, hopefully, a reason to celebrate what is next. CHECK IT OUT.

Check out Split Single’s Website here

Photos provided by Pitch Perfect