2021 Summertime Treats & Drinks Gift Guide – Add Something New to Your Picnics and BBQ’s

Treats

Flour & Branch

Whether it is for a child’s birthday party, or just because they love cookies (as much as adults do) Flour & Branch makes the best cookies and stuffed treats for the whole family! If you have not tried a Flour & Branch cookie, or stuffed cookie or stuffed french toast, you are missing out on life. Recently featured in Forbes, their San Francisco-based cookies are one-of-a-kind. Enjoy mouthwatering cookies filled with love and premium ingredients (and some even with rum!) Fresh-sourced ingredients, many of them local to the Bay Area, blended with the highest-quality Kerrygold butter, artisan flour, special vanilla extract, and fine chocolates result in cookies and other treats you can’t help but crave! They use natural, organic, and sustainable ingredients. There’s something for everyone – parents, kids, schools, corporations. She even offers an “Adults Only” line of cookies for rum and espresso lovers! Owner Lauren Arnsdorff gift wraps every bundle and every single item. From the first bite to the last crumble, get ready to fall in love with Flour & Branch. They now ship with Gold Belly too!

Moonshot Crackers

Moonshot – the first climate-friendly snack brand! Founded by the first Black woman to reach unicorn status, Julia Collins, Moonshot is on a mission to tackle climate change through what we eat.

Moonshot’s first snack – crackers – are made with regeneratively grown ingredients that help bury carbon from the atmosphere into the soil and make the soil healthier in the process.

Moonshot crackers are:

Made with stone-milled heirloom wheat (with no bleach or bromates) and heart-healthy sunflower oil

No added sugar and no preservatives

Plant-based

USDA Organic and Non-GMO

Carbon Neutral

Yishi Oatmeal

First generation immigrant Lin was inspired by her Chinese heritage and love of Chinese cuisine to create Yishi Oatmeal. Yishi is a woman-owned functional breakfast brand that meets the nutritional and wellness needs of modern consumers. Yishi products aim to support sustained energy, skin health, calmness, and alertness. Yishi is the Chinese word for ritual–nourishing your body with whole, functional foods is more than just routine, it is truly a ceremonious event!

Enjoy flavors like Red Bean Berry, Sweet Osmanthus, Toasted Black Sesame, Matcha Latte, and Taro Bubble Tea!

Raddish Kids

How Raddish works: Raddish Kids is a monthly thematic kit that delivers a new culinary adventure to your doorstep, teaching kids the joys of cooking with enticing recipes, tools and fun activities and more. Designed by teachers and chefs for kids age 4 -14, each kit theme varies from holidays and seasons to cultures and scientific exploration and includes:

Three in-depth illustrated recipe guides that each share a recipe, cooking techniques and educational nuggets

Kid-sized cooking tool

Fun hands-on activity

Apron patch to commemorate their newly learned kitchen skills

Free online content that enhances the experience including themed Spotify playlists, bonus recipes, dietary substitutions and activities/games

An online lesson plan that makes learning math, science, history and more delicious

Soom Foods’ brand new Dark Chocolate Tahini with Sea Salt

Creamy sesame tahini, blended with premium cocoa powder and a touch of sugar for just the right amount of sweetness. The subtle crunch from sea salt offers the perfect blend of salty and sweet we all crave. Slather on toast, use in your favorite smoothie recipe, generously top cakes and cupcakes, or eat out of the jar with the biggest spoon you can find (definitely our favorite way to enjoy).

FatBoy Ice Cream Sandwiches

America’s favorite ice cream sandwich company, FatBoy, has launched 2 new yummy flavors for 2021! Old Fashioned Vanilla ice cream sandwiches that features creamy old fashioned vanilla ice cream between two graham cracker wafters and their exclusive seasonal favorite sugar cookie ice cream sandwich was so popular it just became part of their permanent year round offerings! The sugar cookie ice cream is honestly epic!

Absolutely! Gluten Free

Absolutely! Gluten Free is a line of real, wholesome snacks and treats and includes Absolutely! Gluten Free’s popular crackers and flatbreads with a wide range of flavors including Original Variety, Toasted Onion, Everything, and Cracked Pepper; New Absolutely! Gluten Free Coconut Chews available two new flavors – Key lime and Blueberry and the wildly popular Absolutely! Gluten Free Macaroons available in Chocolate, Coconut, and Cranberry. All Absolutely! Gluten Free products are all-natural, certified gluten-free, and OU certified kosher.

Follow Absolutely! Gluten Free (@absolutelygf) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Drinks

wildwonder

Meet wildwonder–the delicious fruit and superherb infused drink that’s taking a holistic approach to your gut health. Inspired by the Chinese healing tonics of founder Rosa Li’s childhood, wildwonder pairs ancient nutrition with a modern taste to give you gut-healing and immune-boosting superpowers. This delicious drink helps aid digestion, reduce inflammation, prevent disease, andmore. This will be your favorite refreshing summer drink with flavors like Guava Rose, Peach Ginger, and Mango Turmeric, and more!

Harney & Sons Deluxe Loose Tea Starter Kit

Loose tea might seem scary, but really it’s not! We’ve provided a few tools to help you become a master infusiast right at your kitchen table. Scoop your tea with our perfect teaspoon into your fine mesh strainer. Watch over your tea as the numbers of the timer countdown to that magical moment when your tea is ready. This Deluxe kit comes with our customer favorites, Paris & Hot Cinnamon Spice. You’ll have everything you need to enjoy the perfect cup. Comes packaged in our standard black & gold Harney & Sons gift box.

Kit contains

4 oz Tin of Paris

4 oz Tin of Hot Cinnamon Spice

Perfect Teaspoon

Finum Fine Mesh Brew in Mug Infuser

Harney & Sons Logo Timer

A nearly $55 value!

Good Pharma – Rest Assured Tea

Don’t give up on your dreams! This caffeine-free, tasty tea infusion supports the restorative sleep you thrive on.* Each Good Pharma™ Pour-Over Infuser contains supportive botanicals blended with our proprietary Rxtract™ (see Supplement Panel).

What’s it taste like? Think refreshing lemon citrus with hints of vanilla!

INDULGE IN HIGHER BEING. That’s our mantra as we deliciously revive old-world wellness practices from “Nature’s Pharma” with the power of modern science. A vibrant life thrives with proactive practices of self-care, liberating what’s possible from the inside out.

Tabor Hill Winery’s Blueberry Demi-Sec

Tabor Hill Winery announced the addition of a Blueberry Demi-Sec to their extensive wine list. The proprietary blend is semi-dry, crafted to be smooth, sippable, and pairs well with fresh fruits, BBQ chicken and charcuterie.

The Blueberry Demi-Sec is the newest addition to the winery’s line of classic and sparkling Demis. It has a 3.2 pH, 12% alcohol by volume (ABC) and 5.5% residual sugars and is available to purchase at Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant, the Tasting Room in Bridgman and online.

BOH Tea Herb and Fruit Infusion Teas

BOH’s Herb and Fruit Infusions have a refreshed look. Since they were first launched in the 1990s the Herb and Fruit Infusions are a refreshing alternative to traditional teas. Unlike scented teas, they are made using pure herbs and plants which lend revitalising properties, an alleviating aroma and soothing flavour.

The updated design comprises Camomile, Peppermint, Lemon Myrtle Jasmine Green Tea and Strawberry Raspberry. The refreshed packing for the boxes and sachets better accentuate the ingredients and flavours of each tea. Also, the bright colours and elements make the herb and fruit infusions even more tantalizing to drink and each tea has a mood indicator to help buyers decide which tea is right for them.

The new look Herb and Fruits Infusions are packed in eco-friendly packaging as the tear boxes are sealed without the need for plastic shrink wrap and the sachets are recyclable.

