Fourth of July – Celebrate being able to Celebrate with Family and Friends

Fourth of July in 2020 was one to forget and after a very long year, 2021 brings back the Fourth of July we love. This is the chance to celebrate with friends and family and get together and enjoy this special day of the year as it was meant to be celebrated. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of our favorite cocktails and recipes to enjoy this holiday weekend.

This Fourth of July is going to be a hot one, so now is the perfect time to brush up on your bartender skills and whip up a light and refreshing Santo Tequila cocktail that is perfect to serve this holiday weekend. Santo founders Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri know that brunch is more than just breakfast and created the ultimate summer cocktails like the Charred Passion Fruit & Jalapeno Margarita and The Cucumber Cooler so you and your guests can enjoy good company and a delicious drink!

Mezca-Fresca Margarita (Courtesy Santo)

Make the summer’s biggest holiday one your guests will not forget with Risata Wines! Fourth of July is right around the corner and as you begin to prep for backyard BBQ’s and fireworks with friends – do not forget to stock up on the most important component to your festivities – the celebratory beverages. Featuring their premium Moscato d’Asti, Risata Wines are fruit-driven, bright, and refreshing – perfect to drink on a hot Fourth of July! We would love for you to include Risata Wines in your upcoming Fourth of July stories.

Risata Wines

This Fourth, plan on drinking and popping open Risata Wines festive blue bottle of Moscato d’Asti. The premium Moscato eloquently blends notes of minerality, fruit, and brightness. With its great, well-balanced body and buttery finish, it is the superior, versatile wine choice to enjoy with salad, burgers, hot dogs, and all the classic Fourth of July favorites!

Risata Wines has grown into one of the most recognizable and sought-after wine portfolios since it was introduced to the U.S. market in 2006. Sourced from the finest vineyards in Italy, Risata Wines are delicious on their own or can be mixed up into tantalizing cocktails. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, Risata Wine continues to push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience by embracing centuries-old artistry to produce its premium wine.

To celebrate the First Day of Summer and all the Summer Fridays that follow, BACARDĺ rum has created the ultimate Summer Friday Kit with the tools to help people across the country get outside and do what moves them, with a little help from the recently expanded BACARDĺ Real Rum Canned Cocktails range.

Beginning today the kits will be available in two sizes – a standard kit (MSRP $54.99) and deluxe kit (MSRP $79.99) exclusively on DrinkBACARDI.com – through Labor Day Weekend. Each Summer Friday kit comes with everything you need to reclaim your FriYAYs, like a custom Summer Friday calendar dated the First Day of Summer through Labor Day Weekend, where recipients will find surprise scratch-off discount codes, tunes that move you, and out of office inspiration for summer-long fun.

BACARDĺ Summer Friday Kit

Following the flavor expansion of the BACARDĺ Real Rum Canned Cocktails range last month – with new flavors including Bahama Mama, Mojito and Sunset Punch exclusive to the new variety pack – the world’s most awarded rum brings you the opportunity to reconnect with friends and have some fun in the sun this season, no bar tools required. Afterall, summer is as easy as chill, pop, clink, fizz with BACARDĺ Real Rum Canned Cocktails!

BACARDĺ Summer Friday Kit

The BACARDĺ Summer Friday Kit includes the all-new BACARDĺ Bahama Mama Real Rum Canned Cocktails 4-pack, which is the perfect ready-to-drink tropical cocktail in a can to help you evoke a summer state of mind. This kit also includes BACARDÍ-inspired palm print sunglasses, a t-shirt from the BACARDÍ Spring/Summer 2021 Merch Collection, and the custom Summer Friday scratch-off calendar for an MSRP of $54.99.

BACARDĺ Summer Friday Deluxe Kit

The BACARDĺ Summer Friday Deluxe Kit comes with a BACARDĺ Bahama Mama Real Rum Canned Cocktails 4-packand the all-new BACARDĺ Real Rum Canned Cocktails Variety Pack,which exclusively includes the new Sunset Punch, as well as Rum Punch and Mojito. The deluxe kit also includes BACARDÍ-inspired palm print sunglasses, a t-shirt from the BACARDÍ Spring/Summer 2021 Merch Collection, a paddle ball set, Real Rum Canned Cocktails-inspired towel, a fruity can drink floatie, and the custom Summer Friday scratch-off calendar for an MSRP of $79.99.