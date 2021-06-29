Fourth of July Dining Deals

Ready to party like it’s 1776 but don’t want to go through the hassle of buying and prepping ingredients for an outdoor cookout this Fourth of July? However you decide to celebrate the holiday this year, RetailMeNot gathered all the restaurants and chains that are offering food deals and specials in honor of America’s birthday.

7-Eleven

7Rewards loyalty app members get a coupon to redeem for a free medium Slurpee any day in July.

Abuelo’s

From July 1 to July 5, get the famous red, white and blue American Flag Margarita for only $8.95. Plus, get 15% off takeout or curbside purchases from July 1 to July 7.

Baked by Melissa

The cupcake company has three commemorative cupcake packs for Independence Day. The S’mores & Stripes 25-pack, the Firecracker 50-pack and the Party in the USA 100-pack are available now until July 7.

Bob Evans

For the fourth, order one of their family-sized meals that feed up to 6 people starting at $5.49 per person.

Bonefish Grill

Nothing says summertime quite like a loaded lobster roll! Served up at your local Bonefish Grill this 4th of July, pick-up a tasty classic with a twist and bite into their Lobster and Shrimp Roll featuring perfectly chilled, shucked lobster + shrimp tossed with signature Bang Bang sauce and served in a lightly toasted baguette. Available July 1 through July 7 at your local Bonefish Grill for dine-in or carryout, guests can also enjoy with friends and family when ordered as a Family Bundle that serves up to four with choice of salad, cookies and fresh bread for only $49.99.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

This Fourth of July, order a Family Bundle to go (starting at $24.99), featuring summer classics like House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs or Chicken Tenders, and two family-sized sides and a half-dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants.

Cheesecake Factory

Celebrate the fourth with a delicious brunch! On Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., their brunch menu features delicious menu favorites like Fried Chicken Eggs Benedict, Bruleed French Toast and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

Denny’s

Just ahead of 4th of July, Denny’s is rolling out their Spotlight Stack series, highlighting a featured pancake dish from their delicious buttermilk stacks collection throughout the year – this month’s feature (again) is The Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast, which includes a light and fluffy stack of pancakes crafted with farm-fresh buttermilk and blueberries and topped with freshly sliced strawberries, a drizzle of cream cheese icing and a dollop of sweet, whipped cream, served up with two eggs, golden hash browns, plus two crispy bacon strips or sausage links. They also offering Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies which are bite-sized round pancakes tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing in portions of six or ten.

Fogo de Chão

Dine in on the Fourth of July with a complimentary children’s Full Churrasco Experience (lunch or dinner) – with the purchase of an adult full priced Churrasco. In addition, Fogo is offering a special Fourth of July To Go package that includes everything needed to have a Brazilian-inspired celebration Independence Day right at home. The fully cooked and ready to eat package generous serves six and features the choice of two fire-roasted meats, salads, Brazilian sides, pão de queijo cheese bread and dessert. Pre-orders are available now through Sunday, July 4, for pick-up on over the holiday weekend

Founding Farmers

With locations in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, this small farmer-owned restaurant chain is offering backyard BBQ kits and ready-to-eat lunch boxes available for preorder from now until Wednesday, July 1, at 5 p.m., for contact-free curbside pickup on July 3 or 4. See the menu options here.

Gopuff

No matter how you decide to celebrate, Gopuff has your back with delivery to your doorstep in about 30 minutes. Plus, a handful of great deals! Take $25 off when you spend $100+ on all orders, get Utz BOGO 50% off, Frito Lays for 2/$6, 2/$7 Dreyer’s Ice Cream, Mars Ice cream 25% off and $1 off Waterloo Sparkling Water.

IHOP

Get 20% off your first online order with the code IHOP20. Feast on steakburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, fries and more.

Kona Grill

Celebrate America’s birthday by offering a few patriotic specials including Tuna & Lobster Poke with Blue Tempura Crunch for $17.76 and a Red, White and Blue Margarita Flight for $9! Kona Grill’s specials are available from Friday, July 2 – Monday, July 5, and can be enjoyed in-restaurant and on Kona Grill’s outdoor patios, as well as for takeout.

Krispy Kreme

Starting today through July 4, fans can either GO BIG and enjoy the all-new Fourth of July collection, featuring four patriotic-inspired doughnuts–Freedom Ring Doughnut, White Iced Patriotic Sprinkles Doughnut, Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut and Eagle Doughnut–or go mini with a special 20-count box of Fourth of July mini flag doughnuts. No matter how you Go Fourth, both options are available in limited-edition star-spangled boxes. Even sweeter, guests can also enjoy BOGO Free Dozens and receive a free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen from June 28 through July 4.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Don’t want to be in charge of all of the grilling this Independence Day? Order a selection of quality steakhouse favorites served Curbside To Go, like seasoned cuts of bone-in Outlaw Ribeye, tender Flo’s Filet and juicy LongHorn Porterhouse.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is featuring a specialty sandwich lineup stacked with the ultimate handhelds that guests can devour in the diner or on-the-go at any backyard holiday party. Featured Monday June 28 – Monday, July 5 and each offered at $9.99, enjoy the following sandwiches for sit down service, carryout or delivery: the classic burger, spicy honey chicken sandwich and fried fish sandwich.

Mrs. Fields

From now until July 5, get 15% off online items with code DEALS21. Try something tasty from the Summer Fun collection and don’t forget to order by July 1 for a July 4 delivery!

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has Family Meal Deals where a dinner for four starts at $7 per person. The meals came in several different combos, and you could order these on their website. They also just annouched a new menu, so you can discover new flavors, enjoy classic favorites and choose from 15 dishes under $20.

STK Steakhouse

Join STK in restaurant on July 3 and 4 for its weekend brunch or dinner where they will be serving up a special Red, White & Blue Lobster & Cheddar au Gratin for just $17.76 in honor of America’s B-day. Of course, those looking to dine from home can take advantage of STK To-Go and enjoy $10 off their purchase of $50 or more when they order takeout or delivery online at STKsteakhouse.com from July 3-5. Finally, all the grill masters out there can take advantage of the new STK Meat Market, where they will find the premium cuts of steak STK serves in restaurant for home delivery nationwide.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

To celebrate America’s independence this year, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, one of the world’s leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, is offering a free Ice Blended® drink with purchase of a regular or larger size Ice Blended® drink. The promo is from July 2 to 4 from 2pm to close.

The Fresh Market

For the second time, The Fresh Market is offering a Fourth of July BBQ meal. The spread serves six to eight people for $99.99, and comes with Baby Back Ribs, Mild Italian Sausage, The Fresh Market Sweet BBQ Rib Rub, The Fresh Market Thick & Sweet BBQ Sauce, Veggie Kabobs, Mediterranean Pasta Salad, Old Fashioned Apple Pie and Homemade Brand Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. Preorder online now through June 29 at 2 p.m. EST for pickup in-store from July 1 through July 5.

The Rustic

On July 4, head to the annual Drink the Flag hangout with free live music and donations to benefit the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation. The Rustic’s featured beers will be: Wild Acre Brewing Company Texas Blonde Ale, TUPPS Brewery National Standard Golden Ale and Community Beer Company Texas Lager.

Tim Hortons

On July 4, 2020,, Tom Hortons was offering a themed DIY donut kit of six donuts, vanilla fondant, and blue and red sprinkles. You could also snag an Independence Day Fireworks Donut decorated with popping candy for $1.49. If you ordered through Uber Eats, you could get free delivery on all Tim Hortons orders through July 5. They will likely have a similar deal this year!

TooJay’s

To ease the burden of cooking or putting together a heavy picnic basket, TooJay’s Deli has released its new Summer Sandwich Boxes for just $2, available now through August 15. Available for to-go or delivery orders only, the TooJay’s Summer Sandwich boxes can be ordered online at toojays.com/order-now and include the following:

Sandwich – Choose from Turkey Breast, Ham, Corned Beef, Chicken Caesar, Roast Beef or Triple J. (choice of bread or wrap, cheese for an additional charge, and toppings for Corned Beef or Roasted Beef; choice of wrap for Chicken Caesar; and choice of bread for Triple J)

Chips

Pickle

Mini Black & White Cookie

Bottle of Water

Condiments, napkin, and utensil pack

Quiznos

From July 3 to July5, all Quiznos Toasty Points members can get a free sub with the purchase of The Big Easy Muffuletta.

Yogurtland

This 4th of July, Yogurtland, the nation’s leading frozen yogurt franchise, is celebrating with $4 off your online order of $15 or more on July 4. Use promo code JULY4 at checkout at yogurt-land.com/order or the Yogurtland mobile app. Online ordering is available at participating Yogurtland locations.