Station Casinos’ 45th Anniversary – A Month Long Celebration Kicking Off Fourth of July Weekend

Station Casinos, the leading local gaming and entertainment provider invited guests from across the Las Vegas Valley to celebrate the company’s 45th anniversary with a firework spectacular that started, where it all began, at Palace Station last night

The exciting show was witnessed by over thousands of Las Vegas valley locals and visitors and officially kicked-off the monumental anniversary celebration taking place across multiple Station Casinos properties this month.

The celebration will continue through the weekend with additional firework displays on Sunday, July 4, at 9 p.m. at Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch Resort. The show, presented by Fireworks by Grucci, will be live streamed on all social media channels including Twitch. In addition, in support of its continued relationship with The Public Education Foundation and Three Square, volunteers and employees from these two great community partners will be invited to view the shows from the resort’s pools as a thank you for their continuing contributions to the Las Vegas Valley. For anyone looking to purchase wristbands for general admission viewing at Red Rock Casino, purchasing is available at the gift shop. Cash admission prices includes $25 for adults, $10 children under 12 and $50 all you can drink package (21+ only). Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. for GA pool viewing. For those looking to purchase wristbands for public viewing at Green Valley Ranch Resort, purchasing is available at the casino gift shop now until July 4. Guests may purchase wristbands starting at $25 for adults and $10 for children (2-11 years). Doors will open at 7 p.m. for public viewing.

The celebration continues throughout the month of July as Palace Station celebrates with their guests.

Red Rock Casino (Courtesy Station Casinos)

July Gift Days

Lucky Boarding Pass members can earn to receive gift giveaways consisting of commemorative Station Casinos-branded items such as a 45th-anniversary hat and t-shirt combo, a limited edition three-piece outdoor beverage package featuring a set of two stemless wine glasses and cooler bag, a limited edition “The Local Favorite” full zip up performance jacket, and a limited edition “The Local Favorite” long sleeve shirt, and more. Members can pick-up their gifts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Red Rock Casino, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station, or Santa Fe Station.

Fireworks light up the sky over the Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino in celebration America’s Independence Day on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Henderson. (Photo by David Becker)



Gaming Promotions

Guests are invited to try their odds at all Bingo rooms on select dates in July and the full schedule is as follows:

July 1 – All Bingo rooms will offer Bonus Balls during 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. sessions, plus the chance to win a bonus prize of $1,976 with bingo on N45.

July 3 – Palace Station will host a $15,000 Anniversary Bash featuring 25 games and starting at 1 p.m. Doors open at noon and entry will be $45.

July 4 – Cash Ball Bonus will be offered at Red Rock Casino, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, and Palace Station at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. featuring a $5,000 cash bonus, as well as a $1,000 cash bonus at Sunset Station at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

July 17 – Green Valley Ranch Resort will host a $15,000 Anniversary Bash featuring 25 games and starting at 1 p.m. Doors open at noon and entry will be $40.

July 24 – All Bingo rooms will offer an exclusive Bingo Beach Towel Giveaway during all sessions with a $20 minimum buy-in.

July 30 – Red Rock Casino will host “The Local Favorite” Drawing where guests will have the chance to win their share of $4,500 in prizes. Drawing starts at 7 p.m. and 10 lucky winners will earn entries from July 1-29.

Guests can also take part in 3 Chance Overall at various casinos for the opportunity to win $1,976, $1,000, and $500 during 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the following dates:

July 2 (Palace Station)

July 9 (Boulder Station)

July 16 (Green Valley Ranch Resort)

July 23 (Santa Fe Station and Sunset Station)

July 30 (Red Rock Casino)

Beverage SpecialsGuests can enjoy exclusive beverage specials at select casino bars and include the following:

Receive a free commemorative 45th anniversary koozie with a purchase of a Bud Light bottle.

Receive a free commemorative 45th anniversary pint glass with a purchase of a Bud Light on draft.

Receive a free commemorative 45th anniversary shot glass with a purchase of a shot of Patron.

Summer Entertainment LineupStation Casinos is pleased to welcome entertainers and music fans alike back to its venues throughout the city as live music and concerts mark their triumphant return. The summer entertainment lineup includes:

July 23: Justin Moore at Sunset Station. Doors open at 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. Tickets from $29 + tax/fees.

Aug. 20: Richard Marx at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Doors open at 7 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. Tickets from $30 + tax/fees.

For more information and ticketing info, visit stationcasinoslive.com.