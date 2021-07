Directed by Leos Carax, Annette tells the story of a globally acclaimed opera singer, Ann (Cotillard) and a stand-up comedian, Henry (Driver) have their first child, and their lives are completely changed. Together, under the spotlight, they form a happy and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down.

Marion Cotillard in ANNETTE premiering at the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Image courtesy of Amazon Studios. Copyright CG Cinéma International.







Annette will be available on Amazon on August 6, 2021.