MAGIC Trade Show: COMING AUGUST TO VEGAS!!

After much hiatus, given the rolling out of COVID-19 vaccinations; events just might be making a come back. MAGIC Las Vegas is on schedule for August 9th-11th, 2021. What can we expect? Nothing but the most from one of the largest apparel tradeshows in its field; according to MAGIC, there will be ¨[c]ohesively merchandised areas of likeminded products…¨ distributed throughout the showroom in a merchandized assortment of communities where ¨[t]rend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories¨ span in value in addition to mass-market price points [MAGIC].¨

Here is what MAGIC says about MAGIC Las Vegas:

Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC Las Vegas joins a global audience of retail buyers – from big-box to boutique – together with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders.

Believe when they say MAGIC Las Vegas ¨is more than just an event – it’s a deeply rooted community and a place brands and retailers call home.¨ Occurring only once a year; for more information, please visit MAGIC Las Vegas here.

Photography courtesy of Informa Markets.