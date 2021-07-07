Hulu Releases Trailer for ‘McCartney 3,2,1’

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare, in-depth, one on one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.

Since writing his first song at the age of 14, Paul McCartney’s career has been impossibly prolific and singularly influential. In the 1960s, McCartney changed the world forever with The Beatles. He didn’t stop there, and has continued to push boundaries as a solo artist, with Wings, and collaborating with numerous world-renowned artists. He has received 18 Grammys, and in 1997 was knighted by H.M. The Queen for his services to music. His most recent album, McCartney III, was Number One in the UK Official Charts as well as Number One on the U.S. Billboard Top Album Sales Chart upon release in December 2020.

McCartney is a dedicated philanthropist, passionately advocating for many causes including animal rights and environmental issues.

McCartney 3,2,1 is directed by Emmy® Award-winning Zachary Heinzerling and executive produced by McCartney, Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern with Leila Mattimore serving as co-executive producer.

All six episodes of McCartney 3,2,1 will be available on July 16, 2021 in the U.S. as a Hulu Original and internationally on Disney+ as a Star Original.