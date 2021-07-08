‘Where Is Anne Frank’ Premieres at Cannes 2021

Kitty, the imaginary friend of Anne Frank to whom the famous diary was dedicated, has mysteriously come to life nowadays in the house where Anne and her family had taken refuge, in Amsterdam, which has since become an emblematic place receiving visitors from the whole world.

A still image from ‘Where Is Anne Frank’ which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Directed by Ari Goman. Photo courtesy of Purple Whale Films.



Equipped with the precious manuscript, which recalls what Anne experienced more than 75 years ago, Kitty sets out to find her in the company of her new friend Peter, who comes to the aid of illegal refugees; she then discovers astonished that Anne is everywhere and nowhere at the same time. And in this different Europe, now grappling with new major challenges, Kitty will find a way to give back to Anne Frank’s message meaning, life and hope …