Sean Penn and Daughter Dylan Penn Star in ‘Flag Day’ – Cannes Film Festival 2021

Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.

Dylan Penn in Flag Day premiering at the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Image Credit: Allen Fraser © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

Flag Day will have a limited theatrical release on August 13, 2021. For more information, visit Flag Day.