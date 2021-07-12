Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Premieres at Cannes 2021

From the visionary mind of Academy Award® nominee Wes Anderson, THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro (SICARIO, TRAFFIC), Adrien Brody (THE PIANIST, THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL), Tilda Swinton (THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL, ISLE OF DOGS), Léa Seydoux (SPECTRE, OH MERCY!), Frances McDormand (THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, FARGO), Timothée Chalamet (LADY BIRD, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME), Lyna Khoudri (Savages, THE SPECIALS, PAPICHA), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, THE HUNGER GAMES), Mathieu Amalric (THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL, SOUND OF METAL), Stephen Park (FARGO, The Mindy Project), Bill Murray (ISLE OF DOGS, LOST IN TRANSLATION) and Owen Wilson (FATHER FIGURES, MARLEY AND ME).

(From L-R): Elisabeth Moss, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Fisher Stevens and Griffin Dunne in the film THE FRENCH DISPATCH. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

On the occasion of the death of its beloved Kansas-born editor Arthur Howitzer, Jr., the staff of The French Dispatch, a widely circulated American magazine based in the French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé, convenes to write his obituary. Memories of Howitzer flow into the creation of four stories: a travelogue of the seediest sections of the city itself from The Cycling Reporter; “The Concrete Masterpiece,” about a criminally insane painter, his guard and muse, and his ravenous dealers; “Revisions to a Manifesto,” a chronicle of love and death on the barricades at the height of student revolt; and “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner,” a suspenseful tale of drugs, kidnapping and fine dining.

(From L-R): Bill Murray, Wally Wolodarsky and Jeffrey Wright in the film THE FRENCH DISPATCH. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2021 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

