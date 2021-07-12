The Simonetta Lein Show | Celebrity Entrepreneur Panel #8 with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington

The Simonetta Lein Show, along with its premier of Season Three, has continued its series of panel interview episodes, showcasing local and international entrepreneurs, business owners, and artists, looking to share their industry insights and experiences. The show’s 8th consecutive Game Changing Entrepreneurs Panel welcomes its very first celebrity co-host and returning guest, Shark-Tank’s Kevin Harrington! Kevin joins Simonetta to give premier industry advice and insight to the panelists that follow:

Kim Constable

The Sculpted Vegan

Kim Constable is a homeschooling mom of 4 who became a winning bikini competition athlete at age 37 and then a millionaire CEO one year later. From her kitchen table, with zero following or connections, Kim built The Sculpted Vegan, her vegan bodybuilding and fitness empire that has raked in millions of dollars and changed thousands of lives. With over 434K followers on Instagram and a top iTunes podcast, Kim runs her team and global businesses from her native Belfast, Ireland.

Junior Anthony

Livesotori

Junior Anthony is the Founder and CEO of Livesotori and has truly lived the rags-to-riches story. His company helps new online entrepreneurs generate income and financial freedom online without excessive ad spending. From Homeless to Millionaire, Mentor, Investor, Entrepreneur, CEO and founder, Junior Anthony is known for helping others achieve their financial goals.

Sophie Bowman

Sophie Bowman

Sophie Bowman is an Entrepreneur.com and Forbes published multi-award-winning entrepreneur, social media scientist, and best-selling author. Sophie has been featured in Yahoo Finances 9 Inspirational Women to Watch 2021, SUCCESS Magazine, Lifestyle Magazine, Business Insider, Authority Magazine, Medium, Thrive Global & more. You’ll find her representing the United Kingdom at Miss Bikini Fitness USA this July, nerding out over algorithms and showing global powerhouse brands and prominent individuals how to convert their social media followers to customers.

Thomas Beggs

Thomas Beggs

Worldwide Precious Metals

A natural customer service driven individual Thomas Beggs is the President & CEO of Worldwide Precious Metals, a Canadian-based firm of physical bullion dealers. Worldwide Precious Metals was established in 2002 and their mission is to educate and provide guidance for investors on the importance of adding hard assets to their investment portfolio.

Dedrick Boyd

TechSparq

Dedrick Boyd is the CEO of TechSparq, where he works with retail companies to build immersive online shopping experiences. These experiences are interactive, inviting, and fun. They allow brands to create engaging multi-sensory experiences and build strong emotional connections. For over 23 years Dedrick has been helping companies reduce inefficiencies, reduce costs, and increase revenue. He does this by leveraging innovative solutions. Dedrick also has extensive experience leading teams that design and optimize e-commerce systems. Before founding TechSparq, Dedrick worked at Deloitte, Ariba/SAP, and Arthur Andersen, LLP.

Shameca Tankerson

Shameca Tankerson

Shameca Tankerson is a trailblazer and phenom in the field of business revenue acceleration and is on a mission to empower entrepreneurial giants to experience massive wealth fast and become self-made millionaires that build dynasties and generational wealth. Her clients have experienced six and seven-figure months, even in the most challenging economies. Shameca is an award-winning business strategist, international speaker, bestselling author, and CEO of Shameca International – Shameca is a badass at helping women own their worth, claim their confidence, and become high performing power players. Please welcome Shameca!

Kevin Harrington

Kevin Harrington

Joining as a co-host, Kevin Harrington was an original “shark” on the hit TV show Shark Tank, the creator of the infomercial, pioneer of the “As Seen on TV brand”, and co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur’s Organization. He has worked with amazing celebrities turned entrepreneurs including Billie Mays, Tony Little, and George Foreman just to name a few.

Watch The Simonetta Lein Show’s Celebrity Entrepreneur Panel #8 with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington on SVTV here:

Visit The Episode on IMDB:

Photo Credits: Simonetta Lein