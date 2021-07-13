Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas Makes its Grand Debut

One of Hollywood’s favorite hotspots, Delilah, made it’s debut in the best of places – Las Vegas! Located at Wynn Law Vegas, Delilah is the ultimate glam and the perfect addition to Sin City!

Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas is a modern day supper-club offering a beautiful and lively social dining atmosphere, opening Summer 2021 in partnership with acclaimed global hospitality firmThe h.wood group, owned by John Terzian and Brian Toll. Located in the exclusive Tower Suites enclave, Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas creates an alluring hotspot that merges exquisite service and exceptional food in an immersive environment.

Dining elevates to dancing as entertainers move to the sounds of live music and dinner progresses to lounge-style bottle service. Guests are immersed into an engaging dining environment that comes to life with special performances throughout the evening, featuring nightly live entertainment, a DJ and Sunday Night Jazz. Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas embodies the intimacy, charm, elegance, and charisma of Vegas past and represents the evolution of Vegas future.

The big reveal garnished ALL of Hollywood! Addison Rae, Ariel Winter, Aoki, Dave Chappelle, Drake, Dennis Graham, Dorothy Wang, Jared Leto, Jaleel White, Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kygo, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Odell Beckham, Jr., Shay Mitchell, Tyga, and many more were in attendance.

From Dave Chapelle to Justin Bieber, Delilah had some pretty incredible performances over the weekend.

WHERE: Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109