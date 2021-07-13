Take Advantage of Being Vaccinated with These Fabulous Travel Perks

The incentives for being vaccinated against COVID-19 keep growing from getting free tickets to special seating at venues to unlimited entry into certain prime gatherings. If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, these should motivate you to roll up your sleeves.

Vaccine at Yankee Stadium courtesy New York Yankees

Yankee Stadium

Get a shot – get a pair of tickets. That’s the gist of the program here. Yankee Stadium has been a Covid vaccination site for quite a while. Now that the baseball season is in full swing (no pun intended), here’s another reason to get your shot: a pair of prime Yankees tickets. For everyone who gets a shot, you’ll receive seats at a game to see the Bronx Bombers hopefully demolish their rivals. That certainly makes the trip to the Bronx a worthwhile endeavor. It’s a one shot, one and done situation.

Yankee Stadium (c) Meryl Pearlstein

The Performing Arts

More and more, venues are requiring proof of vaccination for entry. While Broadway hasn’t set their regulations for the full opening in September, many pop-ups, concert houses and smaller theaters that are currently in operation are offering tickets only to those who have been vaccinated. Some of the favorites this summer include Bruce Springsteen’s reprise of his sold-out one-man show.

Immersive Van Gogh (c) Meryl Pearlstein

Small museums and event spaces are similarly requiring you to be vaccinated in order to attend. Don’t limit yourself – you won’t want to miss these extraordinary events, and you won’t have to wear a mask. Watch for mobile vaccination trucks at venues such as these, too – Immersive Van Gogh at Pier 36, The Museum of the City of New York and others offer this benefit from time to time. You’ll be doing yourself and your neighbors a good deed and the reward is entry into the sometimes sold-out experiences.

Special Seating and Showing Proof of Vaccination

The Mets and the Yankees were two early adopters of venues having separate seating for vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. Preferred seating goes to those who have been vaccinated and you’ll sit only among people who have also gotten the protection against the virus. Masks are not required in these areas. You’ll need to check MLB.com for specific regulations for any of the American League and National League teams.

Citi Field (c) Meryl Pearlstein

At Madison Square Garden, some shows require full vaccination to attend like the upcoming Eagles concerts in August. The tickets specify “vaccinated-only seating.” City Winery requires proof of vaccination to enter as well – be prepared for long lines to enter. Concert halls around the country all have different requirements, some dependent on their size, so be sure to check out their websites before you go.

Foodies Get Treats

Do you just love those glazed doughnuts fresh from the oven? Krispy Kreme wants to give you some free doughnuts. You can still do the whole Krispy Kreme Doughnut experience, watching the doughnuts being made, getting that kooky Krispy Kreme hat and all – It’s the perfect goofy foodie experience for young and old – but when you show your proof of vaccination, you’ll also get a pair of free doughnuts. Spend your savings on the perfect cup of coffee to accompany.

Krispy Kreme Experience (c) Meryl Pearlstein

There’s nothing like a hot dog to stave off hunger after getting your vaccine. Schedule your shot, stay the requisite 15 or so minutes afterward for monitoring for any after-effects and then head to the beach. Specifically, if you’re visiting New York, take the subway to Coney Island to the original Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs. Show proof of your vaccination and you’ll get a free hot dog with all the trimmings.

Nathan’s Famous at Coney Island courtesy NYC&Co.

New York Leads the Pack with Discounted Entry

Thanks to the Mayor’s Office in New York City, vaccinated guests can obtain a discounted ticket for an ever-expanding list of popular New York City attractions. Schedule your shot and plan your visit to the likes of the New York Aquarium in Coney Island, the New York Botanical Garden (Bronx), Brooklyn Botanic Garden and the Bronx Zoo.

With proof of vaccination, theater and music lovers can receive discounted membership to the Public Theatre and Lincoln Center.

The Eagles at Madison Square Garden (c) Meryl Pearlstein

If sports is your thing, in addition to the freebies offered by the New York Yankees, the Brooklyn Cyclones in Coney Island and the New York City Football Club are offering reduced-price tickets.

To make sure you can visit all that the city has to offer, your proof of vaccination also gets a discounted ride on the NYC Ferry and a free two-week Citi Bike membership to help you tool around the city with your clan.