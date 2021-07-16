Lionsgate Releases Trailer for ‘Habit’ Starring Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale

Reminiscent of early Tarantino, this edgy, outrageous thriller is one “habit” you’ll want to acquire! The action begins as L.A. party girl Mads (Bella Thorne, The DUFF) gets a gig running drugs for Eric, a washed-up Hollywood star. When their cash gets stolen and Eric is slain by a rival drug lord, Mads and her two sexy BFFs hide out by dressing up as nuns. But in spite of their costumes, these bad girls are no angels. Also stars Paris Jackson, Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect), and Gavin Rossdale (Constantine).

A still from the movie ‘Habit’ starring Bella Thorne, Paris Jackson, Hana Mae Lee, and Gavin Rossdale. Image courtesy of Lionsgate.

HABIT will be released in select theaters and On Demand on August 20, 2021.