Cashews Health Benefits You Need to Learn

Although the cultivation of fruits began somewhere around 7000-8000 BC, it wasn’t until 2000-1700 BC

when dry fruits came into existence. The evidence is in Mesopotamian clay tablets and paintings. Even in

the bible, there have been mentions of dried figs and raisins. Through the bible, did the idea of dry fruits

travel west? The first crop of raisins was in California in the mid-1800s, and with the progression of time,

the variety in dry fruits increased exponentially. At the same time, many pieces of research are available

on this genre of food.

Dried Fruits vs. Fresh Fruit

Fresh fruits have a much higher water content as compared to dried fruits. Due to this, dried fruits have

greater calorie density. To such an extent, a bowl of grapes would equal 62 calories, and a bowl of

raisins will be over 400 calories. As for sugar content, unprocessed fresh fruits do not have added sugar

to them; however, canned fruits do not work that way. This is so because manufacturers may add extra

sugar for preservation. On the other hand, dried fruits may also contain an additional quantity of sugar,

and therefore it is a good habit to check the packaging of the containers for any markers

As for nutrition density, although both types are highly nutritional, dried fruits have the stage on

nutrition density. They can pack more vitamins, minerals, and fibers based on the same weight as fresh

fruits. Although high intake may cause digestive distress, dried fruits are notorious when it comes to

carrying fiber.

Photo by K8 on Unsplash

Cashews Nuts

Among the kingdom of dried fruits are cashew nuts. Cashew nuts have a fair share and are among the

most expensive dried fruits available in the market. Unlike what people may suspect, cashews come

from trees, called cashew trees. The fruit harvested from this tree, “Cashew Apple.” It resembles a bell

pepper, and we can refer to it as a false fruit. The reason is that the natural fruit hangs from the bottom

part of the bell pepper-shaped shell, explaining why they are o expensive. They bear only one nut per

fruit. The trees bearing this fruit need to overgo farming, harvest, and separation from the false fruit.

Even then, the process doesn’t end there; they get roasted, cooled, cracked open, and then finally need

to get sundried and sorted. It is only then when the selling of these nuts takes place.



The most challenging part of this extraction is the extraction of the nut from its kidney-shaped shell.

Opening the cover allows CNSL, short for cashew nut shell liquid and a chemical, to ooze out. When

contact with the human skin, this liquid can cause irritation, burning, and sores. Due to this, the

workforce is always at a health risk, and 90% are women. Although specially constructed machines have

been a part of this process, the varying sizes of the nuts do not allow for a smooth workflow. The nuts

may be either broken or maybe laced with CNSL.

Photo by Conscious Design on Unsplash



Currently, cashews are available in different flavors and forms, with honey-roasted cashews being the

most in-demand. Their preparation begins by first enhancing their flavor by roasting the nuts until they

achieve a golden hue. A coating of honey creates a sugary shell around the nut. And for the final touch,

the nuts are then dipped into salt to complement the flavors of cashew and honey.

5 Health benefits of cashews



· Heart-Healthy

Cashews contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. These are healthy fats essential for

the body; helps reduce LDL, bad cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. The immediate effect of this is

reducing the chances of strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular diseases. They also increase

HDL, good cholesterol, in the body, which allows for a healthy heart in the long run. We should consider

that these cholesterol levels are significant to maintain so that heart diseases are at bay.

Photo by Hush Naidoo on Unsplash

· Blood Pressure

In researches its found that around 300mg of magnesium/day can help in lowering blood pressure.

Cashews being a good source of magnesium can help immensely. Moreover, the presence of potassium

in cashews allows for better results.

· Type 2 diabetes

Cashews prevent spikes in blood sugar levels as they contain a large number of fibers. Studies suggest

that cashew eating type-2 diabetes patients have lower insulin levels than their non-cashew-eating

counterparts. Therefore we can conclude that cashews can help type 2 diabetes patients exceptionally.

· Weight Management

It is a common misconception that nuts lead to gain weight. On the contrary, nuts contain properties

that support weight loss. A study conducted by researchers found that people who consume nuts

regularly have a lower BMI. This is because cashews contain high amounts of fiber and protein. Thus, it

can be easily used to shed a few kilos.

· Bone health

As surprising as it may be, cashews also contain copper. Copper is great for bones, and copper deficiency

is widely associated with lower bone mineral density. Since cashews consist of copper along with

magnesium, they are highly beneficial for our bones.

Honey roasted cashews contain antioxidants to reduce inflammation. It may be difficult to think that a

honey-coated snack can promote weight loss, but they can do precisely that when eaten in an advised

amount. They can build and support muscles and nerves and even help support your body produce red

blood cells. Also, as a plus point, honey roasted cashews don’t deprive the cashew of most of its

nutritional value, so you’ll indulge and feel good about it.

Disadvantages of Cashews

Since high in fiber content, cashews may result in causing eater gas problems, abdominal cramping,

bloating, constipation, or possibly diarrhea. Also, it’s a dry fruit, and the water content has been

forcefully flushed out of it. This means the calorie density is much higher, and therefore if taken in

excess, it could lead to the reversal of benefits mentioned above. This is because dry fruits contain

natural sugar such as fructose and are additionally covered in sugar to keep the water levels at a

minimum. Therefore sticky, dry fruits such as cashew itself can be damaging. However, the risk of tooth

decay can be effectively reduced by having large intakes of water while snacking on dry fruits.

One thing that should we should note is that these disadvantages are possible only if we consume

cashews in uncontrolled and unhealthy amounts. If we have a regulated intake, cashew can give us

excellent results.



Final Thoughts

The future of dried fruits lies in their mechanical extraction and commercialization through online fronts

and social media. Likewise, with the rise of e-commerce and large web stores such as amazon, eBay,

food articles are available to a significant number of people regardless of their location. People can buy

cashews online according to their needs. This benefits the seller and the consumer as well due to the

multiple life-changing benefits that it holds. Thus, it is advised to regulate the intake of cashews in our

daily diet, and if they are not available at the location, buy online.



