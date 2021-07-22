Kendra Wilkinson, Cam Akers, Eric Dickerson, and More Attend the 16th ANNUAL ‘THE GOLF CLASSIC’

ENTER’s highly-anticipated annual “The Golf Classic ” returned on Monday, July 12 with its biggest outing yet in celebration of its 16-year anniversary. The event is anchored by two separate partnerships with Los Angeles-based contemporary golf brand, Malbon Golf who has long been credited with a resurgence in the sport.

Ready for Teeoff, Kendra Wilkinson spotted sporting her Malbon x Lacoste collab

at The Golf Classic XVI Presented by Lacoste at the Calabasas Country Club on Monday, July 12.

Photo Credit: Michael Simon

First is a design partnership with Lacoste, recognized as a global leader in the sport and lifestyle apparel category, which featured in its Ode To LA chapter at the Melrose Place retail location. The second is an exclusive capsule collection with comfort footwear company, Lusso Cloud. Attendees came together for another year of networking and competitive golf at the Calabasas Country Club featuring an 18-hole championship-style course equipped with lush fairways and scenic views of the Santa Monica mountains. Plant-based substitute, Beyond Meat provided burgers and brats for the players with refreshing beverages provided by Recover 180, Jiant Hard Kombucha, ready-to-drink wine spritzer, Coastal Spritz, Amstel Light, and Boxed Water. Guests were treated to a showcase of highly sought-after collectors cars from automotive platform, Auto Conduct. Additional sponsors supporting VIPs with luxury gift bags included MVMT, SI Tix, Sweet Flower and Wilson Sporting Goods.

Conceived by one of the countries’ premiere experiential marketers, founding creative Zev Norotsky has curated one of the most highly anticipated lifestyle events in Los Angeles, attracting key influencers, athletes, nightlife notables, celebrities, young creatives, and entertainment industry elite. Norotsky’s innovative experiential agency is nationally recognized for its marquee live-event campaigns for clients ranging from AT&T and Paramount Pictures to YSL Beauty and Uber.

Cam Akers (LA Rams), Eric Dickerson (Hall of Famer NFL Veteran), Brandon Thomas Lee, Presley Gerber, Sydney Brooke, Diana Ramirez, JR Ramirez, Youtube Star Blake Webber, Tanner Beard, Jesse Metcalfe, Kendra Wilkinson, Stephen Malbon, Jon Buscemi, Shwayze, Sean Malto (Professional Skateboarder), Anna DePalma (Professional Golfer), Derrick Hubbard, Ryan Rottman, James Tupper and Chase McQueen, were amongst some of the guests in attendance.

“As someone who has long prided themselves on curating the best brand experiences, I could not be more excited to return to live events this summer and personally can’t think of a better way to kick off the season than our annual golf classic,” says Zev Norotsky.