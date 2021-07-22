Summer Skincare Products – Don’t Forget to Take Care of Your Skin While You Enjoy the Outdoors

Botox and other cosmetic procedures try to give you the idea of being the fountain of youth, but you don’t need to go to a doctor to bring back youthful skin. FactorFive has created an anti-aging cream that will make you forget all about getting Botox treatment and you won’t have to worry about the risks associated with it. The cruelty-free product helps improve signs of aging such as redness, wrinkles, tightness, thickness and texture, while moisturizing the skin. It is made without parabens, mineral oil, sulfate detergents, phthalates, urea, DEA or TEA and is suitable for all skin types. In just 4 weeks, 73% of consumers are seeing their skin texture improve and 61% have reduced redness. FactorFive is so smooth you can almost feel your skin getting younger as you apply the anti-aging cream.

FactorFive

To maximize the benefits of the anti-aging cream, use it over the FactorFive Regenerative Serum. The regenerative serum targets the five signs of aging: wrinkles, sun spots, skin laxity, thickness and uneven texture. The regenerative serum combines human stem cell derived growth factors with copper peptides to help restore your skin.

Antioxidant coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10 is recognized for its ability to even skin tone, reduce sun damage and improve skin hydration. It is naturally produced by your body but production starts to decrease with age starting in your twenties and can be impacted by stress and illness. If you were stressed in the last year (like the majority of the world’s population), your CoQ10 levels have probably been affected! Loss of CoQ10 means that skin loses protection from free radical damage and sun damage, both of which are proven factors in pre-mature skin aging. Trilogy’s Age-Proof range includes products that feature CoQ10 paired with effective super-ingredients and signature plant oil blends to stimulate collagen production, renew skin cells, fight free radical damage, and more!



CoQ10 Boosting Oil ($46)Lock in hydration and goodness with Trilogy’s Age-Proof CoQ10 Booster Oil. Packed with CoQ10 and a glycation fighting complex Glycablend™, this powerful pure plant oil boosts skin recovery, radiance and smooths the appearance of fine lines.



CoQ10 Eye Recovery Concentrate ($39)Give your under eyes some TLC, especially as this delicate skin is the first to show signs of aging. The Age-Proof CoQ10 Eye Recovery Concentrate is infused with the goodness of caffeine, CoQ10, hyaluronic acid and super-ingredient L22®, all of which combine to energize, brighten, and­­­ tone.