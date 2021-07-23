2021 Mid-Summer Gift Guide – Keep Boredom Away

Yaber Pro V7 Projector

Enjoying a movie night outside is the perfect summer activity for all ages and can be done in any outdoor space – backyard, RV, campground, pool, etc. Before you pop the popcorn, you’ll want to get the necessary items for an epic outdoor movie night – first being a projector, then a projector screen (or blank wall/sheet to cast on, comfy seating for viewing and of course the snacks!

$299.99 Buy now!

Sixthreezero Bikes

If you haven’t heard about this retro bicycle brand just yet, Sixthreezero is a premier bicycle brand that designs bicycles that are easy and smooth to ride. With a wide variety of traditional bikes AND e-bikes for women, men and children, once you hop on board with sixthreezero, the brand promises to do all in their power to keep you moving happily forever.

$269+ Buy now!

ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE

The world’s fastest cooking thermometer a marvel of engineering, the Thermapen ONE is the first and only one second instant-read thermometer measuring at virtually the speed of thought (under one second). The culmination of five years of research and development, the Thermapen ONE achieves a new unheard-of standard of speed and accuracy to ± 0.5°F (±0.3°C), for the most accurate readings, and comes with a NIST-traceable calibration certification verifying its accuracy to national standards. The Thermapen ONE also features a patented auto-rotating 360°Display Technology, brighter Intelligent Backlight, fully waterproof to IP67, and motion-sensing Sleep/Wake Mode.

$105 Buy now!

O-Yaki’s Perfectly Portable Grill Set

O-Yaki’s Perfectly Portable Grill Set comes with all the barbecue accessories you could want and need for cooking outside including tongs, carving fork, carving knife, skewers, spatula and a basting brush all in a convenient zippered storage case. Take it with you wherever you go!

$55.99 Buy now!

The Idle Free Box

It’s time to get off the phone and couch this summer and let your imagination soar with The Idle Free Box! We’re talking about an activity-based lifestyle subscription box delivered right to your doorstep. It is a one-stop-shop with fun activities such as DIY painting and embroidery kits, puzzles, workout plans, brain games and more. Reconnect with your family with the subscription box that inspires creativity.

$45.00 Buy now!

The Women’s Guide to Hormonal Harmony: How to Rebalance Your Hormones, Master Your Metabolism, and Become the Boss of Your Own Body

The Women’s Guide to Hormonal Harmony: How to Rebalance Your Hormones, Master Your Metabolism, and Become the Boss of Your Own Body by Lacey Dunn gives women the knowledge, tools, and confidence to rebalance their hormones, master their metabolism, and become the boss of their own body. From thyroid disorders, hormonal imbalances, and gut disorders, to navigating the best “diet” plan, this guide serves as the one book you need to feel your best and reclaim your hormones, health, and body.

In this book, you will be given the knowledge that you need on what your hormones are, how they work, and how they interact and influence the body. You will learn the truth about what healthy eating really means, what foods will help nourish your body, and how to live a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. This is a secret sauce book of knowledge bombs for all women to not only know what is going on in their bodies, but why.

$40 Buy now!

Kijaro

Bring the comfiest chair with you to your next picnic! Kijaro is the ultimate brand for comfy camping/beach/sports chairs including their best-selling Dual Lock Chairs. This design keeps your chair closed while carrying and open while sitting for a more comfortable seating experience. They have products for every adventure you go on whether it’s to the beach, sidelines at a sporting event, camping, and more! The Kijaro Dual Lock® Chair is now available in REPREVE® 100% recycled fabric! REPREVE® Fabric is created from recycled plastic bottles, and each of these Kijaro Dual Lock Chairs save 19 water bottles from landfills!

$40+ Buy now!

Making Memories Box

Making Memories Box is everything you need to create lasting family memories. Celebrate National S’mores day with a Marshmallow STEM Tower Challenge, Camping Family BINGO and more. Take the hassle and fuss out of planning engaging activities, shopping for crafting essentials, and prepping. Making Memories Box offers monthly curated boxes of creative supplies and outlined instructions to take the guesswork out and get straight to the fun! Choose a single box or save by subscribing monthly. Each box includes five main categories: A Family Activity, a Kid’s Art/Craft, a Game, Kid’s Activity, and a Keepsake. Boxes may also include a seasonal surprise! Save time and money and enjoy quality time with your cutie patooties.

$39.95+ Buy now!

Earth Mama Organics Eczema Cream

Eczema Cream and Uber-Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen has been awarded the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance™. Earth Mama Organics Eczema Cream is a pediatrician- and dermatologist-tested skin soothing protectant and eases itch-related irritation from eczema, rashes, poison ivy, oak and sumac to bug bites. Every ingredient is carefully reviewed for effectiveness in alleviating itch quickly and safely. The company sources only the highest quality ingredients possible, including a generous amount of organic colloidal oatmeal. Together with organic rooibos and organic black cumin seed oil, this powerhouse combination is known for its itch fighting properties.

$29.68 Buy now!

Three Paws and the Secret Cave

Children’s book author Karen Struck loves writing stories that make kids smile, but also learn valuable lessons. In her latest release in the Three Paws series, Three Paws and the Secret Cave [Page Publishing, Spring 2021, 978-1662407499] she isn’t shying away from a tough yet valuable lesson everyone encounters at some point: losing a loved one.

Three Paws and the Secret Cave jumps right back into the lives of Boots, the three-legged Grizzly bear and his wild group of friends as they go on adventures in the Alaskan wilderness. Boots and his friends have had many great times together over the years, but now are faced with an inevitable part of life. Cappy, the elderly mountain goat, is nearing the end of his physical journey on earth. His granddaughter, Scarlet, is very close to him. But when he leaves the goat herd, without an explanation, Scarlet is frantic to uncover the mystery behind his disappearance. Young Scarlet leads her wilderness friends in a celebration of life as she and her friends honor her beloved grandfather. Join Scarlet, Boots, Chinook, Sockeye, Pepe, Cyrus and Blizzard as they trek along the rugged mountaintop in search of Cappy and the secret cave.

$18.95 Buy now!

Vital You bath bombs from Extract Labs

Each Bath Bomb is made with Extract Labs CBD Isolate and organic ingredients. Vital You is dedicated to changing your everyday routine into a healing experience by: infusing their knowledge & background of herbal medicine & hemp into their products, utilizing organic and local ingredients whenever possible, handcrafting their items with love and infusing each of their products with flower essences.

$16 Buy now!

Wild Kratts Race Around the World Game

Players play the part of the Kratt Brothers and their friends, racing around the world collecting Creature Power Suits. Along the way, they unlock secret passages on the game board that allow players to bypass their opponents. The first player to collect one Creature Power Suit card from each habitat wins! Learn about all new animals and their habitats in this exciting second edition!

$14.99 Buy now!

The Picky Eater Cookbook: Fun Recipes to Make With Kids (That They’ll Actually Eat!) (Available July 27, 2021)

The Picky Eater Cookbook offers a wide variety of opportunities for youngsters to learn and grow. From developing reading comprehension and hand-eye coordination to improving simple math skills when measuring out ingredients, cooking with children has a host of benefits.

The Picky Eater Cookbook features 89 kid-approved and fuss-free recipes for every meal of the day, with a tool list and easy-to-understand instructions to keep kids engaged and learning. You’ll tap into their creativity with Confetti Waffles and a GIANT Cheeseburger cake and expand their pallet with tips on adding extra nutrition into favorite foods like mac and cheese and pizza.

$14.99 Pre-order now!

Mermaid Life: The Joy of Making Waves

From fairy tales to Starbucks, epic poems to award-winning films, Romantic paintings to the beaches of Florida, mermaids are an enduring and empowering symbol. Inhabitants of an enchanting azure underwater world, they cavort with schools of colorful fish and dive deep beneath the waves to find treasure nestled in coral reefs. Now former haute couture textile designer Christine De Carvalho captures the joy and charm of these aquatic denizens in Mermaid Life: The Joy of Making Waves.

Complete with whimsical illustrations and exquisite hand-lettering, Mermaid Life teems with the sense of magic that makes mermaids so appealing while celebrating the freedom, empowerment, and self-confidence that merfolk represent. Inclusive and body-positive, the book features mermaids of diverse shapes, sizes, skin tones, and gender presentation (including mermen), alongside playful images of half-cat purrmaids and a variety of other creatures of the sea, including the original mermaids—manatees!

$12.95 Buy now!

TABLETOPICS® Travel edition

A portable and on-the-go conversation starter card set perfectly sized for the glovebox. These questions are a fun way to pass the time with the family, whether in the air, on the sea or at the beach.

The Travel deck for ages 12+ is loaded with entertaining travel-related questions that will have anyone dreaming about traveling the world and excited about exploring things closer to home.

Follow them @tabletopicsinc

$9 Buy now!

*Photos courtesy of respective companies

*Feature image by Pineapple Supply Co. on Unsplash